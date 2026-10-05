East Point police cruiser involved in crash

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The Brief An East Point police officer was taken to a hospital after a patrol vehicle collision on East Cleveland Avenue Monday. Medics loaded the officer onto a stretcher, and emergency personnel reported he appeared alert while entering the ambulance. Multiple emergency units remain on scene as investigators work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.



An East Point police officer was taken to the hospital Monday following a vehicle crash on East Cleveland Avenue.

What we know:

Emergency services responded to the scene, where medics placed the officer onto a stretcher and loaded him into an ambulance.

The officer appeared to be alert during the transport, according to FOX 5 Atlanta crews on the scene.

Multiple East Point police and emergency vehicles responded to the location to secure the area and launch an investigation.

Another vehicle was observed with a busted front end.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ An East Point police officer was involved in a crash with another car on October 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what led up to the crash or the specific circumstances surrounding the collision.

The exact condition of the officer and the other driver remains unknown.