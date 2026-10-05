Vienna shooting follows violence at school celebrations nationwide

The Brief Two men were killed and 35 people were injured during an unofficial homecoming block party in Vienna early Sunday. Deputies were nearby when gunfire erupted, and additional shots were fired while officers were responding. Previous shootings in Georgia and elsewhere have occurred at homecoming gatherings, graduation celebrations and after-prom parties.



Deputies were already near a crowded homecoming block party when gunfire erupted early Sunday, killing two men and injuring 35 people. More shots followed as officers tried to reach victims and determine where the gunfire was coming from.

What we know:

The shooting in Vienna adds to a series of cases in Georgia and across the country involving violence at gatherings associated with homecoming, prom and graduation.

The circumstances vary. Some shootings happened on campuses or near official ceremonies. Others occurred at separate parties that schools did not sponsor.

In Vienna, the gathering coincided with Dooly County High School’s homecoming weekend but was not a district-sponsored event, Superintendent Sherrod Willaford said.

Gunfire during a four-block gathering

More than 1,000 people attended the unofficial block party, which covered approximately four blocks, according to authorities.

At about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Dooly County deputies heard shots from the 900 block of Pine Street. They responded and found multiple shooting victims. Two men were found dead in the 600 block.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia mass shooting: 2 dead, 35 wounded, no arrests

Authorities identified those killed as Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson, 21, of Cordele, and Macaleb Malik Jackson, 23, of Hawkinsville.

The 35 injured people ranged in age from 14 to 51 and were taken to several regional hospitals. Their conditions ranged from stable to critical in authorities’ Sunday update. Some suffered gunshot wounds, while others were struck by vehicles as people fled.

At Sunday’s news conference, Sheriff Craig Peavy said deputies were positioned at both ends of the gathering and were preparing to wind down the festivities when the shooting began.

"While we were on scene, more shots were fired," Peavy said.

The sheriff described officers encountering multiple victims and a large crowd while trying to determine where the shots originated.

The Georgia State Patrol, Houston County authorities, Perry police and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office assisted Dooly County deputies. GBI Director Chris Hosey said six investigative work units were activated to help with the case.

Timeline of the Vienna shooting

The following is a rough timeline of what happened during the Vienna shooting:

Friday, Oct. 2: Peavy said 22 officers worked homecoming festivities, with no problems known to him.

Saturday night, Oct. 3: The unofficial block party drew a large crowd, including people from outside the local community.

About 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: Deputies heard gunfire from the 900 block of Pine Street and responded. Two men were found dead in the 600 block.

During the response: Peavy said additional shots were fired while officers were on scene. Emergency personnel transported injured people to regional hospitals.

Sunday evening: Authorities discussed the response, identified the men killed and appealed for information.

Monday, Oct. 5: The district’s announced plan called for schools to reopen with additional safety precautions and crisis support.

Previous Georgia shootings tied to school celebrations

Dig deeper:

These cases include shootings at separate parties, gatherings on campuses and locations near graduation ceremonies. Their inclusion does not establish that the events shared a motive or cause.

Marietta graduation party, May 21, 2022: Grayson Green, 17, was fatally shot during a large graduation party at the Walton Village apartment complex. Police said the gathering followed an earlier party at another location.

Thomaston graduation party, May 28, 2022: Akeem Ellison, 18, was killed and two teenagers were injured at a graduation party attended by about 200 people, mostly juveniles. Police said they believed the shooting followed a fight inside the event center.

Clark Atlanta homecoming weekend, Oct. 16, 2022: Four people, including three students, were injured while a crowd listened to a DJ near the Robert W. Woodruff Library during Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming weekend. The reporting did not establish whether the gathering was university-sponsored.

Statesboro after-prom party, April 15, 2023: A young man was shot in the leg during an after-prom party at the Shuga Shack Event Hall. Another young man suffered a head injury during a fight, police said. The gathering occurred away from the school.

Hiram shooting following graduation, May 27, 2023: A 26-year-old was shot following Paulding County High School’s graduation and flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. The shooting happened in the Creekside Golf and Country Club subdivision, about five miles from the school.

Atlanta unauthorized graduation gathering, May 28, 2023: Bre’Asia Powell, 16, was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured near Benjamin E. Mays High School. Atlanta Public Schools said the unauthorized gathering followed a graduation party elsewhere that police had broken up earlier that night.

Forsyth graduation party, June 4, 2023: Three people were shot during the filming of a music video at a graduation party in the Milledge Circle area. One of the victims, JD Walton, later died, according to information from Forsyth police published by Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.

Bibb County graduation gathering, June 24, 2023: Three teenagers were shot in the parking lot of Pit Hookah & Lounge on Womack Street. The sheriff’s office said the venue appeared to be hosting a graduation party. The victims were 15, 16 and 18.

Columbus after-prom party, April 7, 2024: Bryson Cochran, 17, was fatally shot at an after-prom party on Tip Top Drive. Columbus police said nearly 100 people attended the gathering associated with Central High School’s prom.

Columbus shooting on prom night, April 20, 2024: Manchester High School student Daryus Bryant was fatally wounded in a shooting after prom, and another student was injured. Officers found two vehicles with bullet holes near Macon and Lake Shore roads. The shooting occurred away from the prom venue.

Fitzgerald after-prom party, April 28, 2024: Chyell Paulk, 15, was killed and three other people were wounded at an after-prom party in the 300 block of East Pine Street. Officers arrived to find four people shot.

Snellville graduation party, June 8, 2024: A woman was fatally shot at a graduation party in an event hall on Stone Mountain Highway. Witnesses restrained the suspect until officers arrived. Police said the woman and suspect knew each other.

Albany State homecoming, Oct. 19, 2024: A shooting near a campus concert killed a 19-year-old man from Newnan who was not an Albany State student. Four other people were wounded by gunfire, and another was injured while fleeing, according to the GBI’s corrected account.

Powder Springs after-prom gathering, March 10, 2025: Ashton Hornsby, 17, was fatally shot in the parking lot of West Cobb Plaza on New Macland Road. The former Campbell High School student was attending an after-prom gathering.

Forest Park shooting near graduation, June 3, 2025: Two men, ages 18 and 40, were shot near Kiwanis Stadium while a high school graduation ceremony was taking place. One suffered a graze wound and the other was shot in the arm. Police said both were expected to survive.

Similar shootings across the country

Chesterfield County, Virginia, graduation party, June 3, 2022: A 20-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured at a graduation party. Five surviving victims were shot, while two others were struck by a vehicle as they fled. Police recovered more than 50 shell casings of four different calibers.

Summerton, South Carolina, graduation party, June 4, 2022: A 32-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded at a graduation party attended by about 150 people. Children were among those shot. Investigators said people in two vehicles opened fire before driving away.

Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony, June 6, 2023: Two people were killed and five others were wounded by gunfire outside the Altria Theater after Huguenot High School’s graduation. The shooting happened as people left an official school ceremony.

Baltimore, Maryland, Morgan State homecoming, Oct. 3, 2023: Five people, including four students, were wounded on campus after Morgan State University’s homecoming coronation ceremony. Police said the victims were likely not the intended targets. The university canceled its remaining homecoming events that week.

Nashville, Tennessee, homecoming celebrations, Oct. 12, 2024: A 24-year-old man was killed and nine other people were injured near Tennessee State University during homecoming celebrations. Three juveniles were among the injured. Authorities said they believed two groups were targeting each other.

Near Lexington, Mississippi, homecoming gathering, Oct. 19, 2024: Three people were killed and eight others were injured at an outdoor gathering celebrating a high school’s homecoming football victory. The shooting occurred several hours after the game, away from the school, after a fight among several men, authorities said.

Tuskegee University, Alabama, homecoming weekend, Nov. 10, 2024: One man was killed and 16 people were injured, including 12 wounded by gunfire. University President Mark Brown said the party where the shooting occurred was not sanctioned by the school.

Leland, Mississippi, homecoming gathering, Oct. 10, 2025: Six people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured at a downtown gathering after a high school homecoming football game. The FBI later announced multiple arrests and said the gunfire appeared to have followed a disagreement among several people.

What remains unanswered in Vienna

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified suspects, established a motive or determined how many people fired weapons.

At Sunday’s news conference, Hosey said investigators were conducting interviews and cautioned against presuming what triggered the violence. Officials said they did not anticipate an ongoing threat to the public at that time.

The school district announced additional safety precautions and crisis support following the shooting, although administrators did not publicly detail the precautions.

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s Perry office at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 800-597-8477, through the GBI’s online tip form or through the See Something, Send Something app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be submitted to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.