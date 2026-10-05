Ellijay player scratches out $2 million Georgia Lottery win

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The Brief An Ellijay resident claimed a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased in East Ellijay. A Centerville player won $769,143 online, while a Bonaire Powerball player doubled a $50,000 prize to $100,000. Other winners included players in Atlanta, Athens, Woodstock and Marietta, plus six winning tickets sold at one Roberta store.



Some scratch-off tickets leave you with a little pocket change. This one came with seven figures.

What we know:

An Ellijay resident won a $2 million top prize playing the Georgia Lottery’s 100Xtra scratcher, according to lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Valero Gas Station, 600 Howard Simmons Road in East Ellijay.

The winner claimed the prize Oct. 2. Lottery officials did not identify the player in the announcement.

A big week for scratch-off winners

The Ellijay win was part of a busy stretch for Georgia Lottery players, who claimed $38,636,117 in scratch-off winnings last week.

That is a lot of scratching — and considerably more than couch-cushion money.

Powerball player doubles the payoff

A Bonaire resident won $100,000 in the Oct. 3 Powerball drawing after matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

The player purchased the ticket online and added Power Play, doubling the $50,000 prize to $100,000.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Oct. 5, with an estimated $467 million jackpot.

Online games deliver weekend wins

A Centerville resident had the biggest Diggi Games win listed in the announcement, collecting $769,143 playing The Lamp: Wishes Unleashed on Oct. 3. No word on whether the other two wishes are still available.

Other online winners included:

An Evans player who won $75,000 playing Boo-nanza Bucks on Oct. 3.

An Atlanta resident who won $25,000 playing Fishing for Gold On Tour on Oct. 2.

An Athens player who won $20,000 playing Fishing for Gold On Tour on Oct. 2.

A Woodstock resident who won $12,500 playing Supernova 9s on Oct. 2.

Diggi Games are available through the Georgia Lottery’s mobile app and website.

Six winning tickets, one Roberta store

RJM Food Store in Roberta had a particularly lucky batch of tickets.

Six tickets sold at the store, 145 N. Dugger Avenue, each won the $10,000 top prize in the Oct. 3 evening Georgia FIVE drawing. That adds up to $60,000 in winning tickets from one location.

In Marietta, a player won $7,500 in the Oct. 1 Millionaire for Life drawing by matching four of the five numbers and the Millionaire ball. The ticket was purchased on the Georgia Lottery website.

Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games benefit education in the state.