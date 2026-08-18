Decatur weighs Flock camera use amid privacy concerns

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The Brief The Decatur City Commission held a work session Monday to discuss the city's use of Flock license plate reader cameras. Police officials say the technology is an important tool for investigating and preventing crime. Residents and activists have raised privacy concerns as officers in Georgia and elsewhere have been accused of misusing the system.



Decatur city leaders are examining the community's use of Flock license plate reader cameras as questions continue over privacy and potential misuse of the surveillance technology.

What we know:

The Decatur City Commission held a work session Monday night to discuss the cameras, which have become a contentious issue in communities across Georgia.

Police officials say Flock cameras are critical to crime-fighting efforts. The technology can capture information about vehicles and help investigators identify and track vehicles connected to crimes.

However, residents and privacy advocates have raised concerns about how the technology is used and who can access the information it collects.

Those concerns have intensified amid reports of law enforcement officers abusing access to Flock systems. Dozens of officers across Georgia, along with others nationwide, have been accused of improperly using the technology, including allegations that officers used it to track romantic partners.

The debate leaves Decatur officials weighing the potential public safety benefits of the cameras against concerns about privacy, oversight and safeguards designed to prevent misuse.

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