Homeowner returns to Tucker-area townhome to find visiting guest shot dead

The Brief Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting after a visitor was found dead inside a Tucker townhome. The homeowner returned home Monday afternoon to find his guest shot on the floor inside the residence. Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but no suspect is in custody and the motive remains unknown.



Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead inside a Tucker-area townhome Monday afternoon.

Gwinnett County police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to the Woodland Grove Apartments located in the 6100 block of Lawrenceville Highway around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said a man was visiting the homeowner with the owner's knowledge.

When the homeowner returned to the townhome, he discovered the guest shot and lying on the ground.

Tucker townhome shooting details

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim or identified a suspect in the killing. A motive for the shooting has not been established.

Officers secure the crime scene at a Tucker townhome complex where detectives are investigating an isolated homicide on August 17, 2026. (FOX 5)

Crime scene evidence gathering

What they're saying:

"Investigators are still investigating at this time," said Cpl. Angela Carter of the Gwinnett County Police Department. "They’re reviewing video footage and talking to witnesses. This is believe to be an isolated incident but the motive is still unknown. At this time, there are no official suspect but again based on the evidence at this time, it’s believed to be isolated."

Next steps in homicide case

What's next:

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing security and surveillance footage from the area.

Gwinnett County Police officers investigate a fatal shooting after a visitor was found dead inside a townhome at the Woodland Grove Apartments off Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker on August 17, 2026. (FOX 5)

What you can do:

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com to be eligible for a cash reward.