Strong storms topple trees, power lines across metro Atlanta

The Brief Strong storms moved through metro Atlanta overnight, knocking down trees and power lines. A large tree fell onto several vehicles on Abner Place in northwest Atlanta. Downed power lines and trees were also reported along Browns Mill Road and Pierce Street.



Strong storms swept through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving behind downed trees, damaged vehicles and fallen power lines.

What we know:

In northwest Atlanta, a large tree came down on Abner Place, landing across several parked vehicles, including a van. Video from the scene showed large branches covering the vehicles.

Storm damage was also reported along Browns Mill Road, where power lines were knocked down.

On Pierce Street, a tree fell into the yard of a home. It was not immediately clear whether the house was damaged.

And on Eastland Road in southeast Atlanta, drivers were impacted by a tree that fell across the road.

Similar reports of downed trees and power lines came in across the metro Atlanta area as the storms moved through overnight.

Additionally, the Hall County Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday morning that multiple trees fell on Cagle Road between Eli Jackson Road and Oak Lake Drive. The road had to be closed while the trees were removed.

Thousands of Georgia Power customers were impacted by the storms. Click here for current outage map.

The storms also brought a change in the weather. Rain and storm chances are expected to decrease for the next couple of days.