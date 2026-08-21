MARTA raising daily parking rates at paid facilities

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The Brief MARTA will increase long-term parking rates by $2 per day beginning Sept. 14. The free parking period at paid facilities will be reduced from 24 hours to 14 hours. MARTA says the additional revenue will help pay for security and parking improvements.



MARTA riders who use long-term parking will soon pay more, with higher daily rates taking effect Sept. 14.

What we know:

Daily parking rates will increase by $2 at MARTA's paid parking facilities. The transit agency is also reducing the amount of time drivers can park for free, from 24 hours to 14 hours.

New MARTA parking rates

How much you'll pay:

The daily rate will increase to $10 at the College Park, Doraville, Lindbergh Center and North Springs stations.

Long-term parking will cost $7 per day at five other MARTA stations with paid parking facilities.

Why MARTA is raising rates

Why they're doing it:

MARTA says revenue generated by the higher rates will be used for security and improvements at its parking facilities.

The changes could particularly affect travelers who use MARTA parking while heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport or leaving their vehicles at stations for extended periods.