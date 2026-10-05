Georgia Power notifies 300K customers about suspicious online activity

The Brief Georgia Power is notifying roughly 300,000 customers after detecting suspicious activity on its online portal. An unauthorized third party accessed limited account information before company officials stopped the intrusion. The utility is offering free credit monitoring to affected account holders while working with law enforcement.



Georgia Power is notifying roughly 300,000 customers after an unauthorized third party accessed limited account information through its online portal.

Georgia Power data breach

What we know:

Georgia Power detected suspicious activity on its online customer portal and immediately took steps to stop the unauthorized access, according to a company statement.

An unauthorized third party accessed limited information from approximately 300,000 customer accounts.

The utility has engaged law enforcement and confirmed that an investigation found no evidence of ongoing unauthorized access.

Georgia Power account protection

What we don't know:

Georgia Power has not stated the exact date the intrusion occurred or the specific details of the limited information accessed.

Officials have also not publicly identified the third party involved. Affected customers are being notified directly and offered free credit monitoring.