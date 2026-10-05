Georgia Power notifies 300K customers about suspicious online activity
ATLANTA - Georgia Power is notifying roughly 300,000 customers after an unauthorized third party accessed limited account information through its online portal.
Georgia Power data breach
What we know:
Georgia Power detected suspicious activity on its online customer portal and immediately took steps to stop the unauthorized access, according to a company statement.
An unauthorized third party accessed limited information from approximately 300,000 customer accounts.
The utility has engaged law enforcement and confirmed that an investigation found no evidence of ongoing unauthorized access.
Georgia Power account protection
What we don't know:
Georgia Power has not stated the exact date the intrusion occurred or the specific details of the limited information accessed.
Officials have also not publicly identified the third party involved. Affected customers are being notified directly and offered free credit monitoring.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Power, who provided a company statement regarding the portal activity.