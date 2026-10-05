New York man charged after threatening to kill Rep. Mike Collins

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The Brief A Buffalo, New York man was arrested for sending death threats to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and his son-in-law. Authorities said the suspect confessed, admitting the threats stemmed from an online story. Investigators from Georgia traveled across the country to take the suspect into custody.



Deputies arrested a New York man after he allegedly threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and his family over what investigators say was an inaccurate story online.

Georgia political threat investigation

What we know:

Authorities took Anthony Lantrell Bennett of Buffalo, New York, into custody on Friday. He faces two counts of terroristic threats in Jackson, Georgia.

The investigation started last week after the Butts County Sheriff’s Office learned of a death threat directed at Collins, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, and his son-in-law.

Investigators worked with state and federal agencies to trace the message to Buffalo, where investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation made the arrest alongside the FBI.

During questioning, Bennett acknowledged sending the message to kill the congressman and his son-in-law, stating the threat was connected to an online story.

What they're saying:

"I understand politics. I understand disagreements. But there is a line that cannot be crossed. Threatening to kill a public official or his family is not politics, it is a criminal act, and we will take it seriously and hold those responsible accountable just as we did in this case," Sheriff Gary Long said.

In a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, Congressman Mike Collins wrote:

"No American should have to worry that their home could be the next Butler, Pennsylvania or Utah Valley University, and I'm grateful to the FBI, the Butts County Sheriff's Department, and all law enforcement partners for acting quickly to protect my family.

"It’s become fashionable for leftist to say anything they want about their Republican opponents to try to irrationally and inaccurately paint them as monsters. My opponent clearly likes to play that irresponsible game, and here we are.

"When you mix false accusations with inflammatory rhetoric, it fuels the lunatics who want to settle political disagreements with violence. My opponent should be condemning political violence, not whipping it up. He should apologize, retract his false attacks, and campaign on the issues affecting Georgians."

Sen. Jon Ossoff released a statement which reads: "Senator Ossoff condemns all threats of violence."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific inaccurate online story that prompted the suspect to send the message.

Authorities have also not released details regarding court dates or extradition arrangements.

Local perspective:

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who lives in Butts County, represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.

He is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate election.

Collins and Butts County Sheriff Gary Long have a long, public relationship, with the sheriff speaking at the congressman’s Senate campaign launch event.