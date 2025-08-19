Mike Collins officially kicks off senate bid with Butts County rally

The Brief Rep. Mike Collins kicked off his Senate campaign in Jackson on Tuesday night. Collins received an endorsement from the mother and stepfather of Laken Riley. He faces a growing list of Republican competitors before challenging Jon Ossoff.



Rep. Mike Collins officially launched his U.S. Senate campaign with a rally in Butts County on Tuesday night, aiming to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in next year’s election.

What they're saying:

He did so by emphasizing his allegiance to President Trump and conservative values, while attacking incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff as an out-of-touch liberal.

"Y'all, I am unapologetically pro-God, pro-Trump, pro-Second Amendment," Collins told the crowd of about 150 in a Jackson barn-style event hall. "Jon Ossoff doesn't relate to the average Georgians. I mean, he's a trust fund kid. He's never had a real job," Collins said.

What they're saying:

Collins is hoping to court Trump voters, emphasizing the passage of the Laken Riley Act, which he co-sponsored and was the first bill signed into law by President Donald Trump in his second term.

Allyson Riley and John Phillips, the mother and stepfather of Lake Riley, endorced Collins. "There is simply no one else in this race who deserves to be in the U.S. Senate more than Mike Collins. He is someone who says what he means, means what he says, and actually delivers results that matter," the couple said.

Sen. Ossoff was among the 12 Democrats in the senate who voted for the act.

At Collins' rally, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long also spoke in support of Collins, pointing to concerns over immigration enforcement.

"One of my deputies stopped a car on the interstate. It was three illegals. It's not been that long ago. They all three had deportation orders, and they were trafficking in illegal narcotics," Sheriff Gary Long said.

The other side:

A group of Georgia Democrats protested Collins' candidacy outside his district office in Monroe on Monday.

They argue that Collins would take away social services.

"As Mike Collins’ constituents, we’ve seen firsthand how he’s voted to rip away affordable health care, undermine our rural hospitals, gut jobs and jeopardize our economy," said Gareth Finley, a Democratic activist, in a statement emailed by a state party spokesperson. "We’re doing everything possible to let other Georgians know that he cannot be trusted anywhere near the United States Senate."

Meanwhile, Governor Brian Kemp has endorsed Derek Dooley, one of Collins’ Republican competitors.

FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo saw Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones quietly attend Collins’ campaign launch, but he said he was not ready to endorse anyone in the race.

What's next:

Collins joins three other Republicans who hope to defeat Sen. Ossoff next year: Activist Reagan Box, Rep. Buddy Carter, and former football coach Derek Dooley.

Before Collins could face off against Ossoff, he must win the Republican primary in May.

President Trump's endorsement would likely dramatically reshape the course of the race.

Meanwhile, Collins' supporters called on party insiders to rally the base around him.

"I invite you to call it Buddy and this guy named Dooley and say, 'Hey, I see what you're doing, but you'd be better off in our camp because this is a winning camp,'" Trump advisor Bruce Levell said to the crowd.