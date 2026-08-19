Why a fourth Cherokee County deputy was just booked into jail

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The Brief Former Cherokee County deputy Jerry Shellhouse was arrested Wednesday for alleged illegal access of an automated license plate reader database. Officials confirmed the 57-year-old Waleska man was fired following an internal investigation into improper searches between October 2023 and December 2025. His arrest marks the fourth time a Cherokee Sheriff's Office employee has faced charges tied to technology misuse.



Cherokee County sheriff's investigators arrested and terminated a former deputy Wednesday following an internal investigation into unauthorized access of the agency's license plate tracking system.

Jerry Shellhouse, 57, of Waleska, was booked into the county jail after authorities discovered non-law enforcement searches spanning a two-year period.

Cherokee Sheriff's Office investigation

What we know:

Jerry Shellhouse, 57, of Waleska, was fired and arrested on Wednesday following an internal investigation by the Cherokee Sheriff's Office.

The agency discovered an allegation that Shellhouse improperly used the Automated License Plate Reader database for non-law enforcement purposes between October 2023 and December 2025.

He is charged with one felony count of violation of oath of office and one misdemeanor count of prohibition on law enforcement retaining license plate data obtained through automated license plate recognition systems.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's office officials have not disclosed what specific license plate details or vehicle owners Shellhouse allegedly searched.

Authorities also have not released the personal motivations or circumstances behind the improper queries.

System safeguards updated

The backstory:

Shellhouse is the fourth deputy to face criminal charges for misuse of the agency's Flock system. The allegations against him predate policy changes instituted after three other agency employees were arrested earlier this year.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office has since updated its policy to conduct audits at least twice a year. The agency also limited system access to authorized users, required mandatory user certification, and provided additional training on appropriate technology use.

Broader police scrutiny

Big picture view:

Misuse of license plate surveillance systems has prompted broader reviews across Georgia law enforcement agencies.

Agencies are now adding extra security, like mandatory two-factor authentication, required case numbers for searches, and instituting monthly audits.

Surveillance expansion debate

What they're saying:

The criminal charges arrive as community organizations push back against expanding surveillance networks.

Activists with an Atlanta coalition recently called for a reduction in camera networks, citing privacy concerns over data searchable without a warrant.

Supporters and law enforcement leaders maintain the network provides essential evidence for criminal inquiries.

"The actions taken in this case, along with the three arrests earlier this year, make our position unmistakably clear: misuse of this technology will not be tolerated," Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said.

What's next:

Shellhouse remains in custody as of Wednesday evening at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on a $3,812 bond.