DeKalb County police respond to barricaded person on Lown Farm Lane

The Brief Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a barricaded individual on Lown Farm Lane in DeKalb County. Authorities confirmed there is no hostage situation associated with the incident. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while officers work to resolve the situation.



DeKalb County police are on the scene of a barricaded individual on Lown Farm Lane on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

What we know:

Police responded to Lown Farm Lane following reports of a barricaded individual inside a home.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that there is no hostage situation connected to the call.

Authorities are monitoring the scene and asking residents to avoid the area while officers work to resolve the situation safely.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the individual inside or disclosed what led up to the barricade.

It remains unclear if the person is armed or facing criminal charges.