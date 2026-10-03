Police investigate after man shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department is at the scene of a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Saturday. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the complex located at 1700 Stanton Road. Authorities said a man was injured. Authorities have not released the condition or identity of the victim. It's unclear if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.



Police are investigating after a man was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the 1700 block of Stanton Road following reports of a shooting around 2:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators remain on scene gathering evidence and working to determine what led up to the gunfire.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the condition or identity of the victim.

It remains unclear if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

Police have not yet shared details regarding a potential motive.