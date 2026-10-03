Police investigate after man shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
What we know:
Authorities responded to the 1700 block of Stanton Road following reports of a shooting around 2:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Investigators remain on scene gathering evidence and working to determine what led up to the gunfire.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the condition or identity of the victim.
It remains unclear if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.
Police have not yet shared details regarding a potential motive.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department.