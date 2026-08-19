LaGrange police investigates officer license plate reader searches

The Brief LaGrange Police Department is investigating potential misuse of its License Plate Recognition system by an officer between March and December 2025. Police Chief Garrett Fiveash consults outside agencies and leverages new audit functions to detect abnormal system search volumes. Department safeguards like two-factor authentication, required case narratives and monthly audits were established before the potential abuse surfaced.



The LaGrange Police Department launched an investigation Wednesday into the potential misuse of its License Plate Recognition system by an officer.

What we know:

The LaGrange Police Department is examining potential misuse of its License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology involving one of its officers.

The activity under review occurred between March and December 2025.

Police Chief Garrett Fiveash has consulted with other agencies that have managed confirmed LPR misuse cases to identify audit red flags, such as unusually high search volume linked to a single license plate.

Flock, an LPR vendor used by the city, began granting access to its audit function late last year.

"License Plate Recognition technology is an important public safety tool, but with that capability comes a responsibility to ensure it is used appropriately," Chief Fiveash said. "We will be diligent in protecting the privacy of our citizenry, as well as ensuring that this very valuable tool is not abused. We have used this system to great effect, and it has solved or helped to solve numerous cases for our department during my tenure here."

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly identified the officer involved or confirmed whether disciplinary or criminal charges will be filed. It also remains unconfirmed how many license plates were searched during the timeframe under investigation.

The backstory:

The department has used LPR technology as an early adopter with a governing policy since 2018. Chief Fiveash strengthened safety measures prior to discovering the possible misuse.

The updated safeguards require two-factor authentication, an offense type, a case number, and a written narrative before any search runs. Automated notifications flag unusual activity, and the Office of Professional Standards conducts monthly audits for the Chief's Office.