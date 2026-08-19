Man dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-475 in Bibb County

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-475 Southbound near the Zebulon Road exit in Bibb County just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the unidentified pedestrian was wearing dark clothing while trying to cross the interstate lanes. Emergency responders found the victim unresponsive at the scene; he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.



A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Bibb County on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The incident happened on I-475 SB near the Zebulon Road exit just before 7 a.m.

Authorities said the 53-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer hit a man who was crossing the interstate.

When deputies arrived, they found the pedestrian unresponsive, and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff's office said that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.

What we don't know:

The name and age of the victim have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

It's unclear why the individual was attempting to cross I-475.

Authorities did not state whether the 53-year-old truck driver was injured, nor did they say if any traffic citations or charges are being considered.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak to a fatality investigator.