City of Stockbridge reaches settlement with Mayor Jaden Williams

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The Brief Stockbridge Mayor Jaden Williams reached a deal restoring certain privileges following a spending investigation. The agreement allows Williams access to non-public areas of City Hall while maintaining restrictions on city-issued vehicles and cards. Findings into potential ethical violations are expected at a Saturday hearing where Williams could face removal from office.



A deal has been reached between the City of Stockbridge and Mayor Jaden Williams following an investigation into his spending habits.

What we know:

A legal agreement restored some mayoral privileges that had been stripped from Williams following a lawsuit he filed to win back his rights. The deal allows him to access non-public areas of City Hall once again, according to the news report.

However, restrictions remain firmly in place regarding financial resources. Williams is still banned from using city-issued purchasing cards, fuel cards and city vehicles.

An investigator is reviewing the spending allegations and plans to present findings at a hearing on Saturday, where Williams could face removal from office.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet made public whether Williams committed formal ethical violations of the city code. Officials have not revealed the final details of the investigative report.

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