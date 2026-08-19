City of Stockbridge reaches settlement with Mayor Jaden Williams
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A deal has been reached between the City of Stockbridge and Mayor Jaden Williams following an investigation into his spending habits.
What we know:
A legal agreement restored some mayoral privileges that had been stripped from Williams following a lawsuit he filed to win back his rights. The deal allows him to access non-public areas of City Hall once again, according to the news report.
However, restrictions remain firmly in place regarding financial resources. Williams is still banned from using city-issued purchasing cards, fuel cards and city vehicles.
An investigator is reviewing the spending allegations and plans to present findings at a hearing on Saturday, where Williams could face removal from office.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet made public whether Williams committed formal ethical violations of the city code. Officials have not revealed the final details of the investigative report.
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The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a FOX 5 Atlanta broadcast report by Alex Whittler, who reported on the legal agreement and upcoming hearing.