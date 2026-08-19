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City of Stockbridge reaches settlement with Mayor Jaden Williams

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Stockbridge
Published August 19, 2026 2:59 PM EDT
Published August 19, 2026 2:59 PM EDT
article

Jayden Williams discusses being elected the youngest mayor of Stockbridge in Nov. 7, 2025. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Stockbridge Mayor Jaden Williams reached a deal restoring certain privileges following a spending investigation. 
    • The agreement allows Williams access to non-public areas of City Hall while maintaining restrictions on city-issued vehicles and cards. 
    • Findings into potential ethical violations are expected at a Saturday hearing where Williams could face removal from office. 

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A deal has been reached between the City of Stockbridge and Mayor Jaden Williams following an investigation into his spending habits. 

What we know:

A legal agreement restored some mayoral privileges that had been stripped from Williams following a lawsuit he filed to win back his rights. The deal allows him to access non-public areas of City Hall once again, according to the news report.

However, restrictions remain firmly in place regarding financial resources. Williams is still banned from using city-issued purchasing cards, fuel cards and city vehicles.

An investigator is reviewing the spending allegations and plans to present findings at a hearing on Saturday, where Williams could face removal from office. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet made public whether Williams committed formal ethical violations of the city code. Officials have not revealed the final details of the investigative report. 

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The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a FOX 5 Atlanta broadcast report by Alex Whittler, who reported on the legal agreement and upcoming hearing. 

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