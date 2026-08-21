Georgia weekend forecast: Storms fade, humidity finally drops

The Brief Scattered storms remain possible Friday afternoon after overnight downpours dumped more than 4 inches of rain in parts of northwest Georgia. The weekend turns drier with plenty of sunshine and temperatures remaining around the low 90s. The biggest change arrives by Sunday as noticeably lower humidity makes the heat feel more comfortable.



After a stormy start to Friday in parts of North Georgia, the weekend is shaping up to be much quieter — and eventually a lot less humid.

COMPLETE WEATHER FORECAST

What we know:

Thunderstorms and heavy rain moved across the region overnight as a cold front slowly pushed into Georgia. Some areas of Walker and Catoosa counties received an estimated 4 to 5 inches of rain, prompting flash flood warnings that have since expired.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued overnight, but the threat diminished Friday morning as the heaviest rain began tapering off.

⛈️ Friday: Another round of storms possible

What's next:

Friday won't be a washout, but keep an eye on the sky if you have afternoon or evening plans.

Clouds should gradually break during the day, allowing more sunshine and temperatures to rise. That heating could help trigger another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms later Friday.

Not everyone will see rain, but storms that do develop could bring heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Friday will also remain muggy before drier air begins arriving behind the front.

☀️ Saturday: Drier weather takes over

The front responsible for Friday's storms should move through, shutting down most rain chances for the weekend.

Saturday should bring considerably more sunshine and dry conditions for most of north Georgia. Temperatures will remain hot, with afternoon highs around the low 90s.

Humidity should also begin dropping, although the biggest improvement will be felt later in the weekend.

😎 Sunday: Hot, sunny and less humid

Sunday could deliver the best combination of weather for outdoor plans.

Temperatures will still climb into the low 90s, but noticeably lower humidity should make the afternoon feel more comfortable than recent days.

The dry weather is expected to continue, with plenty of sunshine and little chance of rain.

🌤️ Weekend forecast

🌩️ Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Muggy, with temperatures climbing toward 90 degrees.

☀️ Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low 90s with humidity beginning to fall.

😎 Sunday: Sunny, hot and noticeably less humid. Highs in the low 90s.

🔥 Heat isn't going anywhere

While the humidity gets a welcome break, the summer heat isn't finished.

High temperatures in the low 90s are expected to stick around through at least the middle of next week. The difference will be the drier air, which should make the weekend heat feel more tolerable than the muggy conditions north Georgia has experienced recently.