Acworth officers honored for saving mother stabbed at Chick-fil-A

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy City of Acworth

The Brief Acworth Officers Dye and LeFave were recognized for helping save a woman stabbed at a Chick-fil-A in August. The officers provided emergency aid after the woman entered the restaurant covered in blood and asked for help. The woman survived, and her daughter was arrested after authorities tracked her vehicle to Whitfield County.



Two Acworth police officers have been honored for their lifesaving response after a woman who had been stabbed repeatedly entered a Chick-fil-A asking for help.

PREVIOUS STORY: Acworth Chick-fil-A stabbing: Wisconsin woman arrested for stabbing mother

What we know:

Officers Dye and LeFave received a plaque during a recent Acworth Board of Aldermen meeting recognizing their actions during the August incident, according to the Acworth Police Department.

Officers responded while waiting to order

The off-duty officers were standing in line to order when they heard a woman asking for assistance. They turned and saw her covered in blood, with several stab wounds to her upper body.

The responding officers applied a tourniquet to stop severe bleeding from the woman’s wrist and called for assistance.

The woman was taken to Kennestone Hospital and later released.

Daughter arrested after leaving parking lot

The backstory:

The stabbing happened at a Chick-fil-A on Highway 92 in Cherokee County after an argument between a mother and daughter traveling from Wisconsin.

Authorities accused Shyanniah Johnson, 21, of stabbing her 39-year-old mother at least 10 times. The mother ran inside the restaurant for help.

Johnson left in a vehicle with two children inside. Authorities used license plate readers to track the vehicle, and Whitfield County deputies stopped it and took her into custody within an hour and 15 minutes.

Johnson was treated at a Dalton hospital for a stab wound to her leg and faced an aggravated assault charge. The children were unharmed and placed in the custody of the Division of Family & Children Services in Whitfield County.