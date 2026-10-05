Monday is deadline to register for Georgia’s November election

The Brief Monday, Oct. 5, is Georgia’s voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 general election. Key races include governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. Early voting begins Oct. 13, and voters can check their registration status and polling locations on the secretary of state’s website.



Monday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia’s November general election, when voters will decide several major statewide races.

The Oct. 5 deadline comes ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election. Georgians can check their registration status through the secretary of state’s My Voter Page.

Governor candidates face town hall

Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor, and Republican nominee Rick Jackson, a businessman, are competing to become Georgia’s next governor. They are scheduled to participate in a town hall Tuesday, Oct. 6.

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Bottoms has centered her campaign messaging on lowering household costs and expanding public services. Jackson has emphasized tax cuts, government accountability and conservative policies.

Senate and secretary of state races

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is seeking another term against Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. It is the only Georgia U.S. Senate seat on the ballot.

Ossoff is campaigning on affordability, health care and government accountability. Collins has focused on President Donald Trump’s agenda, immigration enforcement and smaller government.

Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds and Republican Tim Fleming are competing for secretary of state.

Early voting begins next week

Georgians received help registering at an area event over the weekend. Attendees could also check their registration status and determine where to vote.

A participant stressed the importance of encouraging residents to cast a ballot, saying, "your vote does count."

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13. The secretary of state’s My Voter Page provides registration information, early voting and Election Day polling locations, and sample ballots.