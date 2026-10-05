Chick-fil-A takes a stand against fast-food drive-thru AI trend

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The Brief Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy said the restaurant chain will not use artificial intelligence to take drive-thru orders. The decision puts Chick-fil-A at odds with rivals like McDonald's and Wendy's that are testing automated ordering technology. While rejecting AI in ordering lanes, Chick-fil-A continues using non-voice technology to speed up kitchen and delivery operations.



Chick-fil-A is turning down artificial intelligence in its drive-thru lanes, choosing human employee interaction over automated order takers as competitors embrace voice technology.

What we know:

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy told CNBC that the company wants to keep human hospitality at the heart of its drive-thru experience.

The privately held chain generated nearly $23.9 billion in sales in 2025.

"From our experience, we really want that hospitality to be human to human," Cathy said. "We’re not going to substitute that interaction with technology, because we feel like that hospitality is so important to create that warm environment for consumers."

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Chick-fil-A will test voice ordering in future years if customer preferences shift. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The backstory:

Major fast-food competitors are moving fast toward automated order taking. McDonald's plans to test its voice AI technology, "Archy," in English and Spanish, while Wendy's is deploying its Google Cloud-based "FreshAi" system.

Despite rejecting voice AI at the speaker post, Chick-fil-A still uses non-voice technology to support its workers.

In 2024, the company opened an elevated drive-thru in McDonough, Georgia, featuring a four-lane layout and a conveyor system that delivers meals to workers every six seconds.