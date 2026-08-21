Georgia officials warn of fake farmers market scam

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The Brief The Georgia Department of Agriculture is warning about a fake farmers market being promoted online for this weekend. The "Gate Atlanta Vendor and Artisan Market" is falsely advertised as taking place at the Atlanta State Farmers Market in Forest Park. Officials are warning people not to send money or personal information to the alleged organizers.



The Georgia Department of Agriculture is warning vendors and shoppers about what officials say is a fake farmers market being promoted online for this weekend.

What we know:

The event, called the "Gate Atlanta Vendor and Artisan Market," is being advertised as taking place at the Atlanta State Farmers Market in Forest Park. State agriculture officials say the event is a scam and is not authorized to take place at the facility.

Officials warn against sending money

What they're saying:

The Department of Agriculture is urging people not to send money or provide personal information to anyone claiming to organize the event.

The warning could be particularly important for vendors who may be asked to pay fees to reserve space at the supposed market.

State sends cease-and-desist letter

What they did:

State officials said a cease-and-desist letter has been sent to the alleged organizer of the event.