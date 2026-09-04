Another Hall County sheriff’s deputy resigns over Flock access; 7 cases total

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The Brief Another Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigned Friday during an internal audit of the agency's Flock Safety system. Former deputy Brandon Sanders repeatedly ran unauthorized off-duty searches for license plates using the license plate recognition database. Sheriff Gerald Couch ordered a widespread review of the system, resulting in three terminations, four resignations and criminal referrals.



A Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy resigned Friday following an internal investigation into unauthorized license plate searches using the agency's Flock Safety system.

Brandon Sanders submitted his resignation Friday after Internal Affairs investigators found he used the Flock system while off duty to run license plate searches not authorized by the agency.

Couch stated the agency uncovered seven total policy violations during a broad audit, terminating three employees and accepting four resignations.

Hall County Flock audit

What we know:

The Internal Affairs Unit finished auditing the agency's Flock system on Sept. 4 after reviewing 758 searches and flagging 85 as suspicious. Sanders, who had been with the agency since Dec. 2021, conducted multiple unauthorized plate searches while off duty.

The sheriff's office referred Sanders and the other six former employees to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation or the Hall County Solicitor for potential criminal charges.

All seven cases were also submitted to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, which could revoke their officer certifications.

Hall County Sheriff's Office woes

Timeline:

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has come under recent scrutiny over the last year, not only for accusations against deputies misusing the Flock camera system. Here's a look at some of the recent troubles:

License plate search overhaul

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific license plate numbers or names of the individuals Sanders searched while off duty. Prosecutors have not announced whether formal criminal charges will be filed against Sanders or the six other former staff members.

Requests for an update on the sheriff's recall petition remain unanswered.

Flock camera misuse in Georgia

Why you should care:

FOX 5 Atlanta has documented multiple incidents of law enforcement officials accessing the Flock system without authorization. As of Friday, just under 50 incidents across Georgia, with just under 30 of those in metro Atlanta, have been disclosed or uncovered.

Database security upgrades

What's next:

Sheriff Couch announced immediate policy changes restricting system access from 124 agency users down to 24 trained personnel.

Every future search must be linked to a specific criminal case number, and search data retention was reduced from 30 days to seven days unless needed as evidence.

The agency also opened a public Transparency Portal on its website to detail how the search system is used to solve crimes.

Sheriff Couch is scheduled to go to trial on his DUI charges at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 in Hall County.