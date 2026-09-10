Gainesville Equality Fest seeks donations amid sponsor drop

The Brief Organizers of Gainesville's Equality Fest are seeking donations after seeing a reduction in sponsorship support. The free event is planned with live performances, vendors, food trucks and door prizes. Organizers say donations will help cover event costs and allow Equality Fest to remain free to attend.



Organizers of a Gainesville festival are turning to the community for financial help after a drop in sponsorship support left them with a funding gap.

What we know:

The founder of Equality Fest has launched a GoFundMe seeking donations to help cover the costs of putting on the event while keeping admission free.

What is Equality Fest?

What they're saying:

According to the fundraiser, Equality Fest is designed as an event where everyone can feel welcomed and celebrated.

This year's festival is expected to feature live performances, a vendor market, food trucks and door prizes.

Organizers seek help covering costs

What you can do:

The festival's founder says reduced sponsorship support has made community donations more important this year.

Money raised through the GoFundMe would go toward the costs of staging the festival, with organizers saying their goal is to continue offering the event to the public for free.

The fundraising effort comes about a month before the Atlanta Pride Festival.