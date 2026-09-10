Georgia Tech memorial honors 9/11 victims 25 years later

The Brief Hundreds of small American flags have been placed near Tech Green at Georgia Tech to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The campus memorial includes a special tribute to 1st Lt. Tyler Brown, a former Georgia Tech student who was killed in action in Iraq. The memorial is among several taking shape across metro Atlanta ahead of the Sept. 11 anniversary.



Hundreds of American flags are filling part of Georgia Tech's campus as students remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 25 years ago.

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The memorial has been set up near Tech Green in the heart of campus. Hundreds of small American flags line the ground alongside other markers of remembrance.

Remembering a former Georgia Tech student

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The display also includes a special tribute to 1st Lt. Tyler Brown, a former Georgia Tech student who was killed in action in Iraq 22 years ago.

Brown's inclusion in the memorial serves as a reminder that the impact of Sept. 11 extended far beyond the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks themselves.

The attacks led to years of war overseas, while first responders and others exposed to toxic dust and debris at Ground Zero continued to develop serious illnesses years later.

25 years since Sept. 11

The Georgia Tech display is one of several memorials taking shape across metro Atlanta as communities prepare to mark Friday's 25th anniversary of the attacks.

This year's national commemoration will also recognize those who died in the years after the attacks from 9/11-related illnesses. For the first time, an additional moment of silence will be observed at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan for those victims. The tribute is expected to become a permanent part of the annual ceremony.