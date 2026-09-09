9/11 Remembrance events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

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Communities across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with ceremonies, memorials and special events. From moments of silence and flag displays to memorial runs and tributes to first responders, here are some of the events planned around the area.

9/11 REMEMBRANCE EVENTS

9/11 Field of Flags Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11, 7:55 a.m.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Kennesaw

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta will hold its annual ceremony amid a display of American flags representing the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11. Ride-share and overflow parking are encouraged.

Atlanta Braves 9/11 Gameday Tribute

Sept. 11, before and during the Braves vs. Phillies game

Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

The Braves will honor local first responders during a pregame presentation, with a World Trade Center survivor throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Medal of Honor recipient James C. "Doc" McCloughan will be recognized as the Hometown Hero.

Austell 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

Sept. 11, 8:25 a.m.

Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Austell

Austell will hold a community ceremony marking 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks.

Chattahoochee Hills 9/11 Commemoration

Sept. 11, 10 a.m.

Fire Station 51, 6615 Rico Road, Chattahoochee Hills

The community is invited to gather at Fire Station 51 to honor, remember and reflect on Sept. 11.

Cherokee County Patriot Day Ceremony

Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Public Safety Memorial at Rotary Park, downtown Canton

Fire Battalion Chief and Army combat veteran Matthew Richter will give the keynote address. The program includes music, an honor guard and wreath presentation.

Clayton County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11, 8:46 a.m.

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters, 6345 Garden Walk Boulevard, Riverdale

The ceremony will begin at the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center's North Tower and include the unveiling of a 25th anniversary commemorative plaque.

Dunwoody 9/11 Day of Remembrance

Sept. 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

Visitors can see a 9/11 Memorial & Museum exhibit and record personal memories for a historical archive. A moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m.

Gwinnett County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11, 10 a.m.

Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County will gather at the Fallen Heroes Memorial for a remembrance ceremony. The event will also be livestreamed.

Lawrenceville 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Lawrenceville Police Department, Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville will hold a community ceremony recognizing the victims and first responders of Sept. 11.

Milton High School 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11, 10 a.m.

Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Highway, Milton

Thousands of American flags will surround the ceremony, which includes student tributes and musical performances. Keynote speaker Dr. Stewart Gordon helped identify World Trade Center victims.

Roswell 9/11 Commemorative Ceremony

Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell

The program will include remarks, prayer, presentation of the colors and an 8:46 a.m. moment of silence.

Smyrna 9/11 Commemoration

Sept. 11, 8 a.m.

Smyrna City Hall, 2800 King Street, Smyrna

A remembrance ceremony will be followed by a 9:05 a.m. memorial run featuring local first responders. A flag display will remain through Sept. 13.

Suwanee 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Sept. 11, 6 p.m.

Remembrance Plaza at Town Center Park, Suwanee

The ceremony at a memorial containing World Trade Center steel will feature remarks and a flag and wreath-laying ceremony.

RELATED EVENTS

In Remembrance of 9/11: 25 Years Later

Sept. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.

Hawkins Hall at Legacy Park, 500 South Columbia Drive, Decatur

An interfaith commemoration featuring guest speaker Ali Khaleel of Interfaith America.

Battle of the Badges Charity Pickleball Tournament

Sept. 11, registration at 3 p.m.; tournament 4-8 p.m.

Atlanta National Pickleball Club, 10800 Davis Drive, Alpharetta

Police and firefighters face off in a charity tournament benefiting Georgia C.O.P.S. and 575 FOOLS, with vendors, raffles, food and family activities.

Atlanta 9/11 Memorial Ride

Sept. 12

Southern Devil Harley Davidson, 2281 Highway 411 NE, Cartersville

Motorcyclists and supporters will gather for the annual memorial ride honoring those lost on Sept. 11. Pre-registration is suggested.

Atlanta 9/11 Heroes Run

Sept. 12, 9:11 a.m.

Grant Park, 759 Boulevard SE, Atlanta

The 5K brings veterans, families and community members together as part of the Travis Manion Foundation's nationwide 9/11 Heroes Run series.

To submit information for this list, send an email with details to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.