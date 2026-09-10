Atlanta's wealthiest ZIP codes are probably where you think

The Brief A new ranking identifies the North Georgia ZIP codes with the greatest concentrations of wealth. Fulton County dominates the list, claiming four of the top five spots. ZIP code 30326 in the North Buckhead and Lenox area takes No. 1, with per capita income topping $118,000.



If you've ever driven through Buckhead and thought, "There seems to be some money around here," congratulations. Your instincts were pretty good.

A newly released Atlanta Business Chronicle ranking identifies the North Georgia ZIP codes with the greatest concentrations of wealth, and Atlanta dominates the top of the list.

Areas in Rockdale, Spalding and Walton counties made the broader rankings, but Fulton County claimed four of the top five spots.

And the wealthiest ZIP code is ...

At No. 1 is 30326, covering the North Buckhead and Lenox area. Per capita income there is more than $118,000, according to the ranking.

The rest of the top five:

30326 — North Buckhead/Lenox 30306 — Virginia-Highland/Druid Hills area 30309 — Midtown Atlanta 30305 — Buckhead/Peachtree area 30030 — City of Decatur

So, yes, if you were expecting Buckhead to show up somewhere on this list, you were correct. More than once.

How the ZIP codes were ranked

The Atlanta Business Chronicle used U.S. Census data covering 2019 through 2024 to compile the rankings.

The analysis considered several factors, including per capita income, population density and poverty rates.

And if the results have you contemplating a move to 30326, you may want to check the real estate listings first. There is, after all, probably a reason the per capita income is $118,000.