West Nile virus found in Chastain Park mosquito trap

The Brief Chastain Park West Nile virus findings have prompted City of Atlanta officials to order immediate mosquito spraying in the area. Mosquito control crews are targeting a quarter-mile radius surrounding a repeat positive trap location in the park. Park visitors are encouraged to take standard precautions to avoid mosquito bites while crews retest the area.



City officials are spraying areas of Chastain Park after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus.

What we know:

The Chastain Park Conservancy announced that the City of Atlanta notified them of a positive West Nile virus finding in a park mosquito trap.

Officials noted this is a repeat positive location, as positive mosquito pools were previously identified in this same area.

Vector Disease Control International, the city's mosquito control vendor, is scheduled to treat the area Thursday night and Friday, weather permitting.

The treatment area covers a quarter-mile radius around the infected trap.

Crews will retest the location following the application, and warning signs will be posted to inform park visitors of the findings and spraying activities.

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated if any human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in connection with this trap location.

It remains unknown how long the retesting process will take after crews complete spraying operations.

What you can do:

Conservancy leaders advise everyone visiting the park to take standard precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Visitors should look out for posted signs in the affected treatment areas.