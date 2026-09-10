West Nile virus found in Chastain Park mosquito trap
ATLANTA - City officials are spraying areas of Chastain Park after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus.
What we know:
The Chastain Park Conservancy announced that the City of Atlanta notified them of a positive West Nile virus finding in a park mosquito trap.
Officials noted this is a repeat positive location, as positive mosquito pools were previously identified in this same area.
Vector Disease Control International, the city's mosquito control vendor, is scheduled to treat the area Thursday night and Friday, weather permitting.
The treatment area covers a quarter-mile radius around the infected trap.
Crews will retest the location following the application, and warning signs will be posted to inform park visitors of the findings and spraying activities.
What we don't know:
Officials have not stated if any human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in connection with this trap location.
It remains unknown how long the retesting process will take after crews complete spraying operations.
What you can do:
Conservancy leaders advise everyone visiting the park to take standard precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Visitors should look out for posted signs in the affected treatment areas.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Chastain Park Conservancy, who issued a public service announcement detailing notifications from the City of Atlanta.