21-year-old man accused in Piedmont Park shooting identified

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested 21-year-old Marquise Brown after gunfire erupted during an escalating dispute at Piedmont Park. Officers recovered a rifle and a pistol at the scene, and police said Chief Darin Schierbaum confirmed no one was injured. Investigators previously said they are searching for a third person involved and are working to track down a third weapon linked to the shooting.



Atlanta police arrested a 21-year-old man after a report of shots fired at Piedmont Park led officers to recover two guns and launch a search for a third person.

What we know:

Gunfire broke out near the pavilion, close to the activity oval and tennis courts at 1073 Piedmont Avenue NE, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday after an argument escalated, investigators said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum confirmed no one was injured. He added that there was no threat to the public.

Police arrested 21-year-old Marquise Brown and detained another 29-year-old, although it remains unclear whether that person would be formally charged.

Marquise Brown booking photo (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 arrested, 1 on the run after shots fired at Piedmont Park, police say

Brown is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession or distribution intent of controlled substances, police said. Officers confirmed he was carrying a gun and drugs when they took him into custody.

Atlanta police said Brown also had an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

Investigators have recovered a rifle and a pistol.

What we don't know:

Police have not released whether anyone else will face charges in addition to Brown.

Initially, investigators are still searching for a third individual they believe was involved in the shooting.

Officers have not yet recovered the third weapon associated with the incident.

Police have not identified the outside jurisdiction holding the warrant for Brown.