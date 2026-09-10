‘Gwinnett. Whatever’: Traffic stop takes a strange turn

The Brief Lawrenceville police say multiple callers reported a driver hitting curbs and traveling on the wrong side of the road. During the traffic stop, police say the driver appeared confused about where he was and what time it was. Police say a beer can fell from the man's pocket while officers searched him before his arrest.



Multiple calls about a driver allegedly weaving across the road, hitting curbs and traveling into oncoming lanes led Lawrenceville police to make a traffic stop — and apparently "daytime" was about as specific as the driver could get about the time.

Police released video of the encounter as a reminder about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Driver appears confused during stop

What we know:

According to Lawrenceville police, officers received multiple calls about a driver who appeared to be all over the road.

When officers stopped the man, police said he appeared confused about where he was.

"Do you know where you are right now?" an officer asked.

"Yes," the driver responded.

When asked where, he answered, "Gwinnett."

The officer then asked what city he was in. Again, the driver answered, "Gwinnett."

Then came the question about the time.

"Do you know what time it is?" the officer asked.

"Yes. It's daytime," the driver responded.

Beer can falls from pocket

What they're saying:

Police said a beer can fell from the man's pocket while officers were searching him.

The driver was arrested. At this time, he has not been identified.

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