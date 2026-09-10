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Stone Mountain Park police force reportedly drops to 8 officers

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Stone Mountain
Published September 10, 2026 9:09 AM EDT
Published September 10, 2026 9:09 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Stone Mountain Park's police force is down to eight full-time officers, according to the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police.
    • The department's full staffing level is 18 officers, meaning it is operating with less than half its full-time force.
    • The Stone Mountain Memorial Association's board said in July it was taking a careful look at the department.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The police department responsible for patrolling one of Georgia's most popular attractions is operating with fewer than half of its full complement of full-time officers, according to the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police.

The Stone Mountain Park Police Department is now down to eight full-time officers, the organization said. A fully staffed department reportedly would have 18.

Staffing concerns at Stone Mountain Park

What we know:

The numbers mean the department currently has 10 fewer full-time officers than its full staffing level.

The staffing situation comes after the Stone Mountain Memorial Association's Board of Directors said in July that it was taking a careful look at every aspect of the department.

No other information about the staffing situation has been released.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police via press release. 

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