Stone Mountain Park police force reportedly drops to 8 officers
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The police department responsible for patrolling one of Georgia's most popular attractions is operating with fewer than half of its full complement of full-time officers, according to the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police.
The Stone Mountain Park Police Department is now down to eight full-time officers, the organization said. A fully staffed department reportedly would have 18.
Staffing concerns at Stone Mountain Park
What we know:
The numbers mean the department currently has 10 fewer full-time officers than its full staffing level.
The staffing situation comes after the Stone Mountain Memorial Association's Board of Directors said in July that it was taking a careful look at every aspect of the department.
No other information about the staffing situation has been released.