Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Covington Highway

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Covington Highway on September 10, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Covington Highway. Officers found a woman dead on the scene late Wednesday night. Authorities are asking the public to send anonymous tips to help locate the driver.



A woman died Wednesday night in DeKalb County after a driver hit her and fled the scene, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to Covington Highway near Thicket Way around 11:45 p.m. regarding a pedestrian struck.

When police arrived, they found the woman dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the driver hit the woman and immediately fled.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Officials have also not provided a description of the vehicle or driver involved in the crash.