2 arrested, 1 on the run after shots fired at Piedmont Park, police say

The Brief Atlanta police stated shots were fired at Piedmont Park near the pavilion, which is close to the activity oval and tennis courts. A 29-year-old and 21-year-old were detained and Chief Darin Schierbaum stated that officers are looking for the third suspect. Authorities said that no one was injured following the shooting.



Two people were arrested and police are still looking for another person after shots were fired at Piedmont Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Piedmont Park shooting

What we know:

Officers arrived in the area at 3:20 p.m. after receiving a shots-fired call in Piedmont Park near the pavilion, which is close to the activity oval and the tennis courts.

Schierbaum said that the department treated the situation as an active shooter call. He added that weapons were discharged at the park, and he believes the shooting stemmed from an escalated dispute.

A 29-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested and Schierbaum stated that officers are looking for the third individual they believe is involved in the shooting.

Schierbaum confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The chief added that there was no threat to the public.

Schierbaum said that Major Hunt encountered one of the suspects who attempted to change his clothes as police continued their investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating after a report of shots fired near Piedmont Park. (FOX5)

Investigators have recovered a rifle and pistol, and police are looking for the third weapon.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra event continues

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra stated that the free performance this evening will continue as planned, since it does not believe there is an active threat. It added that it will continue to communicate with Atlanta police and actively monitor developments.

The chief added there will continue to be a police presence in the area as the concert continues.

Schierbaum added that the Atlanta Police Department encourages everyone to attend despite their search for the third person.

He added that the detained individuals could face reckless conduct and aggravated assault charges.

Search continues for third individual

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the detained individuals, or the third individual police are currently looking for at this time.