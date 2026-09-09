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1 dog killed, another rescued in Lenox Road apartment fire, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Lenox
Published September 9, 2026 4:44 PM EDT
Published September 9, 2026 4:44 PM EDT
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A dog was rescued by Atlanta Fire Rescue after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Lenox Road NE on Wednesday. (Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue Department)

The Brief

    • An apartment fire killed one dog on Lenox Road NE on Wednesday afternoon. However, firefighters managed to save another pet and rescue multiple residents, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.
    • Firefighters helped several residents to safety, including two people pulled from a third-floor unit as smoke filled the building.
    • Grady EMS evaluated three people at the scene, and fire investigators are working to determine what triggered the blaze.

ATLANTA - One dog was killed, and another dog and several residents were rescued when a fire broke out inside a Lenox apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 12:43 p.m. at the complex in the 3200 block of Lenox Road NE. 

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the four-story apartment building. 

Fire officials said crews brought several residents to safety, including two people removed from a third-floor apartment.

Search teams rescued one dog from the building, but found a second dog dead, authorities said. 

Grady EMS evaluated three people at the scene, the department stated. 

What we don't know:

Fire investigators have not yet identified the cause of the fire.

Officials have not released the condition of the three people evaluated. 

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

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