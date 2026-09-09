1 dog killed, another rescued in Lenox Road apartment fire, officials say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A dog was rescued by Atlanta Fire Rescue after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Lenox Road NE on Wednesday. (Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue Department)

The Brief An apartment fire killed one dog on Lenox Road NE on Wednesday afternoon. However, firefighters managed to save another pet and rescue multiple residents, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. Firefighters helped several residents to safety, including two people pulled from a third-floor unit as smoke filled the building. Grady EMS evaluated three people at the scene, and fire investigators are working to determine what triggered the blaze.



One dog was killed, and another dog and several residents were rescued when a fire broke out inside a Lenox apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 12:43 p.m. at the complex in the 3200 block of Lenox Road NE.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the four-story apartment building.

Fire officials said crews brought several residents to safety, including two people removed from a third-floor apartment.

Search teams rescued one dog from the building, but found a second dog dead, authorities said.

Grady EMS evaluated three people at the scene, the department stated.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators have not yet identified the cause of the fire.

Officials have not released the condition of the three people evaluated.