1 dog killed, another rescued in Lenox Road apartment fire, officials say
A dog was rescued by Atlanta Fire Rescue after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Lenox Road NE on Wednesday. (Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue Department)
ATLANTA - One dog was killed, and another dog and several residents were rescued when a fire broke out inside a Lenox apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.
What we know:
Atlanta Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 12:43 p.m. at the complex in the 3200 block of Lenox Road NE.
Crews found heavy smoke coming from the four-story apartment building.
Fire officials said crews brought several residents to safety, including two people removed from a third-floor apartment.
Search teams rescued one dog from the building, but found a second dog dead, authorities said.
Grady EMS evaluated three people at the scene, the department stated.
What we don't know:
Fire investigators have not yet identified the cause of the fire.
Officials have not released the condition of the three people evaluated.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.