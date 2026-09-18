Overturned tractor-trailer impacts traffic on I-20 west ramp in DeKalb County

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The Brief An overturned tractor-trailer has partially blocked the Interstate 20 Westbound ramp at Interstate 285 in DeKalb County. Emergency response crews managed to keep one lane open on the ramp to allow traffic to trickle past the scene. Heavy delays are building along I-20 Westbound as motorists navigate the bottleneck at the I-285 junction.



An overturned tractor-trailer on the Interstate 20 Westbound ramp to Interstate 285 in DeKalb County has snarls of traffic squeezing past a single open lane.

What we know:

Emergency crews are on the scene at the I-20 ramp after a tractor-trailer flipped onto its side, blocking a significant portion of the roadway.

First responders kept one lane open, so traffic could slowly bypass the wreckage, though significant delays remain as crews work to secure the site and clear the vehicle.

DeKalb County police stated that no serious injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The official cause of the rollover remains under investigation.