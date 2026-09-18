Georgia woman accused of $17K dump truck scam in Florida

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The Brief A Florida business owner paid $17,000 for a dump truck advertised online, but deputies said it was never delivered. Investigators identified a Georgia woman as the owner of the bank account that received the money. Deputies said three other victims lost money in similar vehicle and boat sales, bringing the total to $44,850.



A Georgia woman has been arrested after investigators said she collected $17,000 from a Florida business owner for a dump truck that was never delivered.

What we know:

Dakota Burchfield, 31, was extradited from Douglasville to Marion County, Florida, where she was booked into jail on a $95,000 bond.

The investigation began Aug. 1 when a man reported finding an online listing for a dump truck he wanted to purchase for his company, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The man told deputies he contacted a woman through the information in the listing and transferred $17,000 to a bank account she provided. The dump truck never arrived.

Bank records lead investigators to Georgia

The backstory:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said investigators identified Burchfield as the owner of the account that received the money.

A subpoena issued to Chase Bank produced surveillance video allegedly showing Burchfield opening the account in July and later withdrawing money obtained through several fraudulent wire transfers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they identified three additional victims in Walton County, Florida, Tennessee and Wyoming. Those cases involved online listings for vehicles and a boat.

Authorities said the four victims lost a combined $44,850.

Burchfield is charged with using a computer to defraud and obtain property, two counts of defrauding a person older than 65 and two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.