3 seriously hurt in Henry County crash involving garbage truck, GSP says

The Brief A major crash involving a garbage truck and a passenger car occurred on Highway 155 (McDonough Highway) in Henry County. Emergency response and active investigation efforts forced authorities to close Highway 155 in both directions. The closure caused significant traffic back-ups near Jonesboro Road and Interstate 75.



Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries Friday after a car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a garbage truck on Highway 155 in Henry County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a brown Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling northbound on GA-155 near Old Griffin Road around 3 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain their lane. The sedan crossed into the southbound lane and struck the front of a southbound Republic Services trash truck.

The crash left both vehicles severely damaged, with debris and skid marks stretching across the roadway near Jonesboro Road and the Henry Parkway Connector, east of I-75.

Emergency personnel took both the driver and passenger of the Mercury Grand Marquis to Grady Hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. First responders rushed the driver of the Republic Services garbage truck to Piedmont Henry Hospital, also with serious injuries.

Law enforcement officers closed Highway 155 in both directions to clear the wreckage and investigate the crash, bringing surrounding traffic to a standstill during the closure.

A viewer on the scene saw a Life flight helicopter parked with multiple McDonough Fire Department trucks and ambulances near the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Life Flight helicopter lands near Highway 155 and the Henry Parkway Connector after a major crash left three people seriously injured in McDonough. (Credit: Daniel Billings)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined what led to the crash.