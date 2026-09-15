Atlanta Bites: What and where to eat in September 2026

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Atlanta’s dining scene is serving up plenty of new reasons to eat out. From restaurant openings and fresh menus to limited-time deals and seasonal specials, here’s a look at what’s new and what’s coming soon.

Special events

Amor a la Mesa at Buena Vida Tapas Bar

Sept. 17

Buena Vida Tapas Bar, Atlanta

Buena Vida is setting the mood with a candlelit four-course dinner featuring dishes created exclusively for the evening, Spanish wine and cocktail pairings, live acoustic music and tableside serenades. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and is limited to 30 guests. Tickets are $75 per person or $150 per couple, plus tax and gratuity.

Bridgerton-Inspired Royal Tea

Sept. 27

Southern Belle, Atlanta

Southern Belle's Royal Tea Service returns with a Bridgerton-inspired afternoon featuring a live string trio performing music from the series. Chef Joey Ward's menu includes Southern-inspired tea sandwiches and bites, biscuits and scones with clotted cream and jam, pastries and petit fours. Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion as the Queen searches for her Diamond of the Season.

Kyma Fall Champagne Social

Sept. 17

Kyma, Buckhead

Kyma is bringing back its Champagne Social for fall, pairing bubbly with a spread of Greek favorites from Culinary Director Pano I. Karatassos. Guests can enjoy dishes including octopus, lamb pies, zucchini fritters and spanakopita during the special evening event.

Marlow's Tavern Tequila Pairing Dinner

Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Marlow's Tavern, Duluth

Marlow's Tavern is hosting a four-course dinner pairing dishes including Hamachi Crudo, Chicken Empanadas, Short Rib Mole and Ricotta Caramel Flan with cocktails featuring Aplomo Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequilas. Tickets are $110 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are recommended.

Marlow's Tavern Tequila Pairing Dinner

Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

Marlow's Tavern, Brookhaven

Marlow's Tavern is hosting a four-course dinner pairing dishes including Hamachi Crudo, Chicken Empanadas, Short Rib Mole and Ricotta Caramel Flan with cocktails featuring Aplomo Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequilas. Tickets are $110 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are recommended.

Special deals

Brasserie Margot

Tuesdays

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, Midtown

Brasserie Margot is bringing a French family tradition to Tuesday nights with Poulet & Bubbles, a dinner for two featuring a whole roasted chicken with rosemary, thyme, garlic and onion, served with potato purée and Margot Salad. The meal is $76 for two, with glasses of Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve Champagne available for an additional $10.

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar

Through September

Town at Trilith, Fayetteville

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is celebrating Negroni Month with $15 specialty Negronis during Apericena Hour, offered Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests can sip classic and creative versions of the Italian cocktail while enjoying charcuterie, seasonal antipasti and other shareable dishes.

Hardee's

Sept. 15-21

Participating locations

Hardee's is celebrating National Biscuit Month with a free Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit with any purchase of $5 or more. The deal is part of a monthlong series of September biscuit specials, with a $3 Super Bacon Biscuit offer coming Sept. 22-30.

la Madeleine

Monday-Friday

Participating locations

La Madeleine is offering its Classic French Toast for $9.99 during the week at cafés nationwide. Diners can add fresh berries for $1.99. The breakfast deal is available for dine-in customers.

Sonny's BBQ

Sept. 21-Oct. 25

Participating locations

Sonny's BBQ is bringing back Porktoberfest with six weeks of deals for rewards members. Specials include free Pork Egg Rolls with an entrée, BOGO Pork Sandwiches, $5 Pulled Pork Sandwiches on National Pulled Pork Day and other weekly offers. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for prizes including a seven-day cruise for two, pulled pork for a year and a backyard barbecue catering package.

Ike's Café & Grill

Daily, 7-11 a.m.

Ike's Café & Grill, Marietta

Ike's Café & Grill has launched breakfast at its Cherokee Street location, mixing West African flavors with familiar morning favorites. The menu includes an Agege Breakfast Sandwich, Plantain & Eggs, Boiled Yam and Egg Stew, Chicken & Waffles, Shrimp and Grits and French Toast, along with selections from the restaurant's African coffee program.

Krystal

Sundays through Nov. 1

Participating locations

Krystal is offering 99-cent Kids Meals on Sundays with the purchase of an adult combo meal. Each meal includes a choice of a Krystal Slider, Cheese Krystal, Classic Pup, Corn Pup or four-piece Chicken Nuggets, plus fries or tots, a drink and a collectible Hasbro toy featuring My Little Pony or Tonka. The deal is available in-store only at participating locations.

Marlow's Tavern

Through Oct. 18

Georgia locations

Marlow's Tavern is welcoming fall with Barrel & Bone, a limited-time menu pairing hearty dishes with Angel's Envy Bourbon. The lineup includes crispy duck, a grilled center-cut pork chop, bourbon-glazed St. Louis ribs and Croissant Beignets with candied bacon and vanilla bourbon dipping sauce, along with suggested bourbon cocktails and pours.

P.F. Chang's Spirit of the Zodiac

Through Sept. 30

Participating locations

P.F. Chang's is partnering with Starlight Children's Foundation on a monthlong fundraiser benefiting hospitalized children and their families. Diners can buy a limited-edition Bao horse plushie for $10, with P.F. Chang's donating a matching plushie to Starlight for each one purchased, up to 20,000. Guests who buy Bao or donate at least $10 also receive an offer for a complimentary appetizer with an entrée on a future dine-in visit.

Shake Shack

Available now

Participating locations

Shake Shack is getting an early start on Halloween with a new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake. The seasonal treat combines vanilla frozen custard with Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter and fudge sauce inside a crackable dark chocolate shell, then tops it with whipped cream, Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups and chopped Reese's Pieces.

Sunday Bunday

Every Sunday

The Office Bar, Midtown Atlanta

The Office Bar is offering its 1105 Burger & Brew Sunday Special, with both the 1105 Single Smashed Burger and a 20-ounce draft beer priced at $11.05 each. The burger comes with Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles and house dressing, plus fries or a side salad.

New Menu Items

Amasa Family Night

Mondays

Amasa Mexican Kitchen, Alpharetta

Amasa Mexican Kitchen is making Monday a family night with a free kids meal for children 10 and younger with the purchase of a $15 adult entrée. The weekly offer is available to Amasa Insiders members.

Arnette's Chop Shop

Brookhaven

Arnette's Chop Shop has introduced its first major menu update in eight years, adding 12 dishes while keeping longtime favorites. New choices range from Maine Lobster Frites, Pan Roasted Halibut and Carolina Gold Rice Risotto to an Australian Wagyu filet, burger and beef skewers.

Ela

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Virginia-Highland, Atlanta

Ela has refreshed its weekend brunch menu with Mediterranean takes on familiar favorites. New dishes include Turkish Hash with lamb stew, crispy potatoes and labneh; a Moroccan Fish Sando with crispy cod and harissa aioli; and a Pistachio Braid with apricot jam and orange-cardamom glaze.

Emmy Squared Pizza

Launching in late September

Participating locations

Emmy Squared Pizza is adding several new dishes and pizzas to its menu, including Mimi Cheng's Deluxe Dumpling Salad, Fried Artichokes, Sichuan Cucumbers and Caprese Bao. New pizzas include the Arenstein with vodka sauce, pepperoni, pickled jalapeños and honey, and the Artizoé topped with artichokes, ricotta and yuzu sesame oil. Banana Pudding joins the dessert lineup.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

Through Nov. 3

All six metro Atlanta locations

HOBNOB is rolling out a new Bourbon and Bites menu featuring a four-bourbon tasting flight, a specialty cocktail and dishes designed to pair with the pours. The latest lineup includes Buffalo Trace, Wild Turkey 101, Four Roses Small Batch and Green River bourbons, along with fried pimento cheese, bourbon-glazed pork belly tacos and a Sachertorte Sour cocktail.

New South Kitchen

Omni Atlanta at Centennial Park, downtown Atlanta

New South Kitchen is rolling out new breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktail menus featuring Southern-inspired dishes and drinks. New offerings include Georgia Peach French Toast, a Deep South Breakfast Sandwich, House-Smoked Brisket Sandwich and Southern Seafood Stew, along with cocktails such as the bourbon-based Piedmont Reserve and Peach Garden Sour.

Postino WineCafe

Through Oct. 28

Participating locations

Postino has teamed up with Grillo's Pickles for a limited-time Hot Pickle Dip made with whipped cream cheese, labneh, garlic, dill, pickle brine and Hot Dill Pickles. Served with house chips and fresh vegetables, the dip can be paired with Mother Block Orange Wine or a Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA.

Rumi's Kitchen

Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sandy Springs

Lunch is back at Rumi's Kitchen in Sandy Springs with a new $38 menu highlighting Persian flavors. Choices include several popular sandwiches, including salmon, falafel and koobideh.

Snooze Eatery

Participating locations

Snooze Eatery has rolled out a new brunch menu featuring a Smoked Salmon Benny, Crispy Breakfast Burrito, Smothered Breakfast Burrito and Breakfast Tacos, along with seasonal Pumpkin Pecan Pie Pancakes and Tiramisu French Toast. The bar menu also gets an update with Build Your Own Mimosas, plus new Strawberry Morning Margarita and Paloma cocktails.

Wylie & Rum

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Reynoldstown, Atlanta

Wylie & Rum puts a Caribbean spin on weekend brunch with dishes including jerk chicken and waffles with rum butter, Shrimp N' Grits, a Jerk Chicken Breakfast Bowl, French Toast and the Hangover Burger topped with a fried egg and jerk bacon. Brunch cocktails include the Rumosa, Cuban Spiked Coffee and the restaurant's signature Bloody Mary.

Zaxbys

Limited time

Participating locations

Zaxbys has brought its NERDS Strawberry Milkshake nationwide after testing the sweet treat in select markets. The hand-spun strawberry milkshake has Original NERDS candies blended throughout and is topped with whipped cream, NERDS Gummy Clusters, Rainbow NERDS and a maraschino cherry.

New Restaurants

Amasa Mexican Kitchen

Now open

Alpharetta City Center, Alpharetta

Amasa Mexican Kitchen is now open in downtown Alpharetta with a fully gluten-free, Baja California-inspired menu featuring oysters, ceviche, ahi tuna tostadas, carne asada fries, California burritos and its award-winning Baja fish taco. The restaurant also has a rooftop and serves tequila, agave spirits, margarita flights and cocktails.

J. Alexander's

Now open

100 Market Place Boulevard, Peachtree City

J. Alexander's has opened its fourth Georgia restaurant, bringing its upscale American menu to Peachtree City. The restaurant serves prime rib, hand-cut steaks, seafood, sushi and sandwiches, along with signature dishes including Steak Maui, Thai Kai Chicken Salad and the Avocado Bomb. It's open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New dining options at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Travelers have six new places to grab a meal, snack or coffee at the Atlanta airport. New options include Atlanta United FC Bar & Grill in Concourse A; CAVA and Southern Farms Market featuring Antico Pizza in Concourse B; and Starbucks, Half Moon Empanadas and Nature's Kitchen Fresh Café in Concourse C. The additions range from Mediterranean bowls and empanadas to healthy grab-and-go meals and pizza from Atlanta's Antico Pizza.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

Now open

Inman Quarter, Inman Park

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza has opened its third Georgia location, bringing its signature star-shaped pizzas to Inman Park. The menu includes the ricotta-filled Star Luca, Coffee Paolo with gorgonzola, honey, coffee and spicy salami, and the Mimmo with Italian sausage, spicy salami, honey and black truffle seasoning, along with calzones, salads, burrata and desserts.

Rosetta Bakery

Now open

High Street, Dunwoody

Rosetta Bakery has opened at High Street, bringing Italian breads, pastries, sandwiches, cakes and espresso to the Dunwoody development. Founded by four friends from Milan, the bakery makes its offerings fresh daily using traditional Italian techniques, with a glass-walled kitchen that lets customers watch bakers knead dough, fill bomboloni and prepare other specialties.

Oak Steakhouse

Opens Sept. 16

Downtown Athens

Oak Steakhouse is opening in the former Holman Hotel space on East Clayton Street, bringing a modern take on the classic American steakhouse to downtown Athens. The menu features Certified Angus Beef Prime steaks, fresh seafood and seasonal dishes, along with an extensive wine list, cocktails and bourbon. The restaurant opens for dinner daily at 5 p.m.

Toastique

Now open

Brickworks, West Midtown Atlanta

Toastique has opened its second Atlanta location, bringing gourmet toast, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, coffee, wellness shots and other breakfast and lunch options to Brickworks. The new West Midtown café at 1000 Marietta Street NW is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month

Dos Caminos

Sept. 15-Oct. 15

Dos Caminos, Midtown Atlanta

Dos Caminos is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a $45 three-course prix fixe menu featuring choices such as chicken taquitos, carnitas tacos, enchiladas, churros and tres leches. The restaurant will donate $1 from each prix fixe meal sold to Atlanta nonprofit LaAmistad. Guests can also get $25 off catering orders of $250 or more during the monthlong celebration.

National Breakfast Month

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

Through September

Participating locations

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is celebrating National Breakfast Month with new Protein Breakfast Scrambles, including bacon and avocado and chicken sausage and pepper options. The menu also features a limited-time Cinnamon Roll Smoothie for a sweeter start to the day.

National Monte Cristo Day (Sept. 17)

Bennigan's

Bennigan's is celebrating National Monte Cristo Day with a buy-one, get-one-free World Famous Monte Cristo at participating locations. The signature sandwich features ham, roasted turkey, Swiss and American cheeses on honey wheat bread that's batter-dipped, fried, dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.

Steak and Ale

Steak and Ale is also offering a buy-one, get-one-free World Famous Monte Cristo at participating locations for National Monte Cristo Day. The one-day deal celebrates the signature sandwich shared by the two sister restaurant brands.

National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18)

Applebee's: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99. Available for dine-in and to-go orders.

Burger King: Royal Perks members can get a different deal each day, including a free Bacon Cheeseburger. Most offers require a $3 purchase and must be redeemed through the Burger King app or website.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy a burger and get a second burger of equal or lesser value free.

Dairy Queen: DQ Rewards members can get a free single Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with a purchase of $1 or more at participating locations. The offer is available through the DQ app.

Denny's: Buy a Diner QP burger and get a second for 50% off. The burger is also part of Denny's $9.99 Triple Play three-course meal.

Grubhub: Get a BOGO Whopper Jr. from Burger King or a free Wendy's Baconator with a $20 order. Other promotions include 20% off qualifying Outback orders for new customers and $0 delivery and service fees on restaurant orders over $50.

McDonald's: MyMcDonald's Rewards members can get a free Double Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase at participating restaurants. The one-per-person offer is available through the McDonald's app.

Red Robin: BIG YUMMM DEALS start at $9.99 and include an entrée, Bottomless side and Bottomless drink.

Ruby Tuesday: Get a burger or sandwich with fries or tots for $6.99. Choices include the American Smashed Burger, Ruby's Cheeseburger and Impossible Burger. The deal is available Tuesdays and Fridays at participating locations.

Smashburger: SmashRewards members can get any single Smash burger for $1 at participating restaurants.

Twin Peaks: Twin Peaks is serving a cheeseburger and fries for $7.99 all day at participating locations. The restaurant's burgers are smashed and seared to order, with specialty options including the Smokestack, Billionaire's Bacon Burger and Avocado Smash Burger.

National Brunch Day (Sept. 20)

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

Through September

Participating locations

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is celebrating National Breakfast Month with new Protein Breakfast Scrambles, including bacon and avocado and chicken sausage and pepper options. The menu also features a limited-time Cinnamon Roll Smoothie for a sweeter start to the day.

National Queso Day (Sept. 20)

Twin Peaks

Participating locations

Twin Peaks is offering a free order of chips and queso to customers who sign up for its Friends of the Peaks Club. The restaurant's house-made Chipotle Queso features pico de gallo and cilantro and is served with tortilla chips and fire-roasted salsa.

Surcheros

Participating locations

Surcheros Rewards members can celebrate National Queso Day (Sept. 20) with a free regular queso with the purchase of a full-size entrée. The offer can be paired with burritos, bowls, tacos and other full-size menu favorites.

National Rum Punch Day

Wylie & Rum

Sept. 20

Wylie & Rum, Atlanta

Celebrate National Rum Punch Day with half-priced signature rum punches for $8.99 all day. The tropical cocktail combines white and dark rums with passionfruit, guava, coconut, pineapple and cherry juice, with an extra rum floater available for $1 more.

Football Specials

Football at Fairway Social

Saturdays-Mondays during football season

Fairway Social, Alpharetta

Catch the weekend's football action with game-day food and drink specials, including $5 Michelob Ultra pints, $20 pitchers and $35 towers. A $50 tailgate platter comes with loaded nachos, pretzel bites, eight wings and a bucket of domestic beer.

Free Louisiana Loaded Nachos at Walk-On's

Sept. 16-17

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux locations

Walk-On's is celebrating National Walk-On's Day by giving Rewards members free Louisiana Loaded Nachos, made with boudin, blackened chicken and smoked andouille. The dine-in offer requires no purchase and is limited to one redemption per account. Customers must be enrolled in Walk-On's Rewards before the offer is added to accounts Sept. 16.

SONIC

Limited time

Participating locations

SONIC is kicking off football season with an updated $7 Big Deal Meal that includes a SONIC Cheeseburger, medium drink, medium fries or tots and a vanilla sundae with a choice of hot fudge, strawberry or caramel. The deal is available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

If you would like to submit an item for this list or a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.