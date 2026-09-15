Woman dies days after Athens crash on Jefferson Road

The Brief A two-vehicle collision on Jefferson Road in Athens resulted in the death of a 78-year-old woman. Helen Blackmon died days after her Equinox collided with a Traverse while turning onto Lakeland Drive. Police continue investigating the crash, which marks the city's ninth traffic fatality this year.



A 78-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash at a Jefferson Road intersection Thursday afternoon, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

What we know:

Helen Blackmon, 78, of Athens, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Jefferson Road around 2:45 p.m. Thursday when she tried to turn left onto Lakeland Drive, according to police.

Her vehicle collided with a southbound 2025 Chevrolet Traverse.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries at the time, investigators said.

On Sunday, officers learned that Blackmon had died from her injuries, making this the city's ninth fatal crash this year.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Barnard at Lauren.barnard@accgov.com or 762-400-7222.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the condition or identity of the driver in the Chevrolet Traverse.