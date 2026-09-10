List of late summer & fall festivals in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

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Fall festival season is here, and Georgia has plenty of ways to celebrate. From arts and food festivals to cultural celebrations, live music and small-town traditions, here are some of the events happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia this fall.

SEPTEMBER

Yellow Daisy Festival

Sept. 10-13

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Browse the work of more than 400 artists and crafters during one of Georgia's biggest arts festivals. The weekend also features live music, festival food, a plant and flower garden, children's activities and a young entrepreneurs market.

Chamblee Chalk Walk & Artist Market

Sept. 12

Downtown Chamblee, Chamblee

Watch sidewalks turn into works of art as chalk artists create colorful designs throughout downtown. The festival also includes artist vendors, live performances and activities celebrating local creativity.

Atlanta British Car Fayre

Sept. 12

Historic Downtown Norcross, Norcross

Check out British cars and motorcycles while enjoying live entertainment and British-inspired food. The annual gathering brings a little bit of the U.K. to downtown Norcross.

Mosaic Multicultural Festival

Sept. 12

Douglasville Cultural Arts Center, Douglasville

Celebrate cultures from around the world with live performances, international food, vendors and interactive demonstrations highlighting the diversity of the community.

Taste of Smyrna

Sept. 12

Village Green, Smyrna

Sample dishes from more than 30 restaurants while enjoying live entertainment and activities for children at this annual food festival in downtown Smyrna.

Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

Sept. 12

Lake Lanier, Gainesville

Watch more than 50 teams race colorful dragon boats across Lake Lanier and enjoy a celebration of Chinese culture featuring artisans, performances, food and other activities.

Taste of Snellville

Sept. 12

Snellville Towne Green, Snellville

Come hungry for a sampling of dishes from restaurants and chefs in Snellville and the surrounding area during this community food festival.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

Sept. 12-13

Sandy Springs

Browse work from more than 125 artists during a weekend filled with art, local musicians, interactive creative activities and a children's play area.

Taste & Brews Music Festival

Sept. 12-13

Etowah River Park, Canton

Kick off fall with two days of live music, food vendors, craft beer and an arts and crafts market. Admission to the family-friendly festival is free.

Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration

Sept. 12-13

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, Macon

Experience Indigenous culture through traditional music, dance, storytelling, crafts, educational programs and live demonstrations at one of Georgia's most historic sites.

Blue Ridge Blues and BBQ Music Festival

Sept. 17-19

Downtown Blue Ridge City Park, Blue Ridge

Pair live blues music with barbecue from local and regional pitmasters during this three-day festival in the North Georgia mountains.

Hot Air Balloon Festival

Sept. 18-19

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Watch colorful balloons fill the sky during a new fall festival featuring tethered balloon rides, live entertainment, vendors, a kids zone and a nighttime laser light show.

Forward Warrior Mural Festival

Sept. 18-20

Cabbagetown, Atlanta

Watch artists transform walls throughout Cabbagetown with dozens of new murals. Food trucks, DJs, shopping and a children's area add to the weekend celebration of street art.

Sunflower Jubilee

Sept. 18-20 and 25-27

Fields of Grace Flower Farm, Shiloh

Pick flowers, shop from artisans and enjoy food trucks and children's activities during this fundraising festival surrounded by fields of sunflowers.

Suwanee Fest

Sept. 19-20

Town Center Park, Suwanee

Suwanee's signature fall festival returns with a fairy tale theme, a parade, more than 100 vendors, live entertainment, food and a family fun zone with rides and inflatables.

Roswell Arts Festival

Sept. 19-20

Roswell City Hall, Roswell

Meet artists working in painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry and other media while enjoying food trucks, entertainment and children's activities at this longtime Roswell tradition.

JapanFest Atlanta

Sept. 19-20

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Celebrate Japanese culture with traditional and contemporary music, dance, martial arts, food, workshops, demonstrations and cultural exhibits.

Peachtree Corners Festival

Sept. 19-20

Peachtree Corners Town Green, Peachtree Corners

Spend the weekend browsing arts and crafts, listening to live music and checking out classic cars while enjoying food and children's activities.

Korean Festival

Sept. 19-20

Sugarloaf Mills, Lawrenceville

Experience Korean culture through music, dance, food and traditional performances during this two-day celebration in Gwinnett County.

Barnesville Buggy Days

Sept. 19-20

Downtown Barnesville, Barnesville

Celebrate Barnesville's history as the "Buggy Capital of the South" with traditional contests and entertainment including hog calling, wagon pulling and fiddling.

Around the World in the DTL Concert & Festival

Sept. 25-26

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

Travel around the world without leaving Gwinnett County through international food, music, dance, vendors and cultural performances.

Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival

Sept. 25-26

City Springs, Sandy Springs

Four downtown blocks fill with artist booths, food trucks and multiple stages of live music during Sandy Springs' two-day arts and music celebration.

Big Red Apple Festival

Sept. 26

Downtown Cornelia, Cornelia

Celebrate North Georgia's apple season with fresh apples, hayrides, train rides, live entertainment, games and family activities throughout downtown Cornelia.

Riverfest

Sept. 26-27

Etowah River Park, Canton

Shop handmade arts and crafts while children enjoy games, inflatables, a petting zoo and miniature train rides during this longtime Cherokee County festival.

Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival

Sept. 26-27

Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

Browse paintings, photography, jewelry and other handmade work from artists while enjoying live music, food and a children's activity area.

Sweet Auburn Music Fest

Sept. 26-27

Sweet Auburn, Atlanta

Music takes over Atlanta's historic Sweet Auburn district with performers spanning R&B, gospel, alternative and other genres, along with food and vendors.

Duluth Fall Festival

Sept. 26-27

Downtown Duluth, Duluth

One of Gwinnett County's biggest fall celebrations features a large parade, arts and crafts vendors, continuous live entertainment, food, children's activities and a Sunday 5K.

Collard Greens Cultural Festival

Sept. 26-27

Hillside International Truth Center, Atlanta

Celebrate African and African American history, culture and traditions with food, music, a farmers market, arts and crafts and community activities.

OCTOBER

Decatur Book Festival

Oct. 2-3

Downtown Decatur, Decatur

Book lovers can hear from authors, attend keynote programs and browse literary vendors during one of the country's best-known independent book festivals.

African American Culture & Arts Festival

Oct. 3

Suwanee Town Center, Suwanee

Celebrate African American art, culture and history through live performances, food, activities and arts and crafts.

Porches & Pies Fest

Oct. 3

Adair Park, Atlanta

Come for the pie and stay for the neighborhood party featuring a pie competition, live entertainment and children's activities.

FallFest

Oct. 3

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville

Welcome fall with live music, seasonal activities, performances and food amid the gardens in Gainesville.

Crabapple Fest

Oct. 3

Downtown Milton, Milton

Browse arts, antiques and handmade goods from vendors while enjoying food and a day in Milton's historic Crabapple district.

Candler Park Fall Fest

Oct. 3-4

Candler Park, Atlanta

Celebrate the festival's 25th anniversary with two days of live music, an artist market, food vendors, children's activities and neighborhood fun. Admission is free.

Serb Fest Atlanta

Oct. 3-4

Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church, Lilburn

Experience Serbian food, music, dancing and Balkan traditions during this weekend celebration of Serbian culture.

Norcross Art Splash Festival

Oct. 3-4

Downtown Norcross, Norcross

Artists from around the country showcase paintings, ceramics, folk art and other work during this downtown festival, which also includes an interactive children's zone.

Atlanta Arab Festival

Oct. 3-4

Alif Institute, Atlanta

Celebrate Arab culture through live performances, traditional food, art, cultural demonstrations, workshops, exhibits and shopping.

Pine LakeFest

Oct. 3-4

Pine Lake, Pine Lake

This lakeside community festival mixes handmade art, live music and festival food with chalk art, sand sculpture contests and other creative activities.

Conyers Latin Festival

Oct. 4

Olde Town Conyers, Conyers

Celebrate Latino and Hispanic cultures and their contributions to American life through music, food, performances and community activities.

Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival

Oct. 9-10

Downtown Alpharetta, Alpharetta

Hear nationally known and local musicians perform original songs on multiple stages during Alpharetta's annual celebration of songwriting.

Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival

Oct. 9-10

Frankie Harris Park, Euharlee

Enjoy a small-town fall weekend filled with crafts, food, entertainment, hayrides, games and activities near Euharlee's historic covered bridge.

Georgia Mountain Fall Festival

Oct. 9-11 and 15-17

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

Take in North Georgia's fall colors while browsing arts and crafts, watching demonstrations, listening to live music and enjoying midway attractions.

Georgia Apple Festival

Oct. 10-11 and 17-18

Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds, Ellijay

Celebrate apple season in Georgia's apple capital with hundreds of arts and crafts vendors, demonstrations, live music, festival food and plenty of locally grown apples.

Chalktoberfest

Oct. 10-11

Marietta Square, Marietta

Watch professional chalk artists transform the streets around Marietta Square while enjoying live music, food, craft vendors and a beer and wine festival.

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

Oct. 16-17

Depot Park, Kennesaw

Barbecue teams fire up the smokers while visitors enjoy live music, a community talent showcase, food and a kids zone during Kennesaw's popular barbecue festival.

Brookhaven International Festival

Oct. 16-17

Brookhaven Park, Brookhaven

Sample international food, shop the Global Marketplace and enjoy cultural entertainment along with free children's activities including inflatables and train rides.

Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Oct. 16-18

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Bagpipes, Highland dancing, Scottish athletics and traditional competitions bring the sights and sounds of Scotland to Stone Mountain for a three-day celebration.

Taste of Acworth

Oct. 17

Downtown Acworth, Acworth

Sample food from area restaurants while enjoying live musicians, entertainment, a dog show, fashion show and other activities throughout downtown.

Olde Town Fall Festival

Oct. 17

Olde Town Conyers, Conyers

Spend the day browsing arts and crafts and food vendors while enjoying live entertainment, children's activities and costume contests.

Autumn Fest

Oct. 17

Downtown Loganville, Loganville

Celebrate the Loganville community with local vendors, food and entertainment including dance performances and a Battle of the Bands.

Gold Rush Days Festival

Oct. 17-18

Downtown Dahlonega, Dahlonega

Celebrate Dahlonega's gold rush history amid peak fall color with more than 300 arts, crafts and food vendors, live music, a parade, gold panning and Appalachian demonstrations.

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival

Oct. 17-18

Little Five Points, Atlanta

Atlanta's quirky side comes out for a Halloween weekend featuring costumes, live music, a monster scavenger hunt and the neighborhood's famously offbeat parade.

OktoberFEAST

Oct. 17-18

City Green, Sandy Springs

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Bavarian food, German beer, live music, yard games and even polka lessons.

West Fest

Oct. 24

Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville

Celebrate Western culture with demonstrations, vendors, Native American dancers, hands-on art and other family activities at the Booth Western Art Museum.

Snellville Fall Festival

Oct. 24

Snellville Towne Green, Snellville

Shop craft vendors, grab festival food and enter the costume contest while children explore a kids zone featuring mini golf, a rock wall and other activities.

Crafts & Drafts

Oct. 24-25

Downtown Smyrna, Smyrna

Combine fall shopping with football as downtown Smyrna fills with arts and crafts vendors, big-screen games, beer, food and children's activities.

Native American Festival and Pow Wow

Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Experience Native American culture through competitive dancing and drumming, music, storytelling, traditional cooking, craft demonstrations and an artists marketplace.

Wild Rumpus Parade and Spectacle

Oct. 31

Downtown Athens, Athens

Put on a costume and join thousands of other characters for Athens' elaborate Halloween parade and street celebration.

NOVEMBER

Taste of Kennesaw

Nov. 7

Downtown Kennesaw, Kennesaw

Sample food from local restaurants while enjoying live entertainment, children's activities and a beer garden in downtown Kennesaw.

Diwali Celebration

Nov. 7-8

Johns Creek City Hall, Johns Creek

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Indian food, shopping, music, dance and other entertainment during Johns Creek's two-day Diwali celebration.

Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival

Nov. 7-8

Chastain Park, Atlanta

Browse paintings, photography, jewelry, sculpture and other original work from nearly 175 artists and artisans during this outdoor fall art festival.

Westside Stride Block Party

Nov. 8

Upper Westside, Atlanta

Spend the day exploring Atlanta's Upper Westside with live music, a makers market, dining, a pumpkin patch and a petting zoo.

If you would like to submit an item for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.