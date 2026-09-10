Motorcycle clocked going 125 mph on GA-400 north, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A motorcyclist was caught traveling 60 mph over the speed limit on GA-400 Northbound, prompting a safety warning from traffic officers, according to Sandy Springs police.
What we know:
The department said one of its traffic officers clocked a motorcycle going 125 mph in a posted 65 mph zone near MARTA on GA-400 Northbound around 7:21 a.m.
Officers emphasized that excessive speed puts both the rider and every other driver on the roadway at severe risk.
Sandy Springs police added that at 125 mph, a motorcycle has little time to react to unexpected hazards or changing traffic patterns.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.
Police did not say the exact charges or citations the motorcyclist faces.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by an official social media post from the Sandy Springs Police Department.