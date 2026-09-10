Motorcycle clocked going 125 mph on GA-400 north, police say

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The Brief A Sandy Springs police officer caught a motorcyclist traveling 125 mph in a 65 mph zone on GA-400 Northbound, according to the department. Authorities are urging all drivers and riders to slow down to prevent dangerous crashes.



A motorcyclist was caught traveling 60 mph over the speed limit on GA-400 Northbound, prompting a safety warning from traffic officers, according to Sandy Springs police.

What we know:

The department said one of its traffic officers clocked a motorcycle going 125 mph in a posted 65 mph zone near MARTA on GA-400 Northbound around 7:21 a.m.

Officers emphasized that excessive speed puts both the rider and every other driver on the roadway at severe risk.

Sandy Springs police added that at 125 mph, a motorcycle has little time to react to unexpected hazards or changing traffic patterns.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

Police did not say the exact charges or citations the motorcyclist faces.