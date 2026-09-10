Worker dies in industrial incident at Gwinnett County facility
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Global Industrial employee died following a workplace incident in Gwinnett County, officials confirmed.
What we know:
Officers rushed to Global Industrial after receiving a call about an accident on the job.
Emergency responders confirmed that an employee died from the incident, according to police.
Gwinnett County police reported that officers saw no signs of foul play at this stage.
Officials have not indicated whether outside safety regulators are taking over the ongoing inquiry.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity, age, or gender of the worker who died.
Investigators have not detailed the specific machinery or cause of the fatal incident.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gwinnett County Police Department, who confirmed the details of the fatal incident in a written statement.