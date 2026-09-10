State troopers investigate after deadly hit-and-run in Meriwether County

The Brief A person walking along State Route 362 in Meriwether County was struck and killed early Thursday morning by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Authorities said the victim had experienced car trouble and was walking westbound in the eastbound lane when they were hit and killed around 4:53 a.m. Georgia State Patrol troopers are actively investigating and searching for the unknown vehicle and driver involved.



State troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on State Route 362 in Meriwether County early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened at 4:53 a.m. on State Route 362.

Georgia State Patrol said that a person who was experiencing car trouble began walking westbound in the eastbound lane of the highway.

That's when troopers said an unknown car traveling eastbound hit the person and killed them, leaving the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the driver or the vehicle involved in the deadly incident.

The name and age of the person that was killed have not yet been publicly released.

It remains unclear if any leads, traffic cameras, or physical evidence at the scene led to a potential suspect as the investigation continues.