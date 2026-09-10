State troopers investigate after deadly hit-and-run in Meriwether County
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - State troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on State Route 362 in Meriwether County early Thursday morning.
What we know:
The incident happened at 4:53 a.m. on State Route 362.
Georgia State Patrol said that a person who was experiencing car trouble began walking westbound in the eastbound lane of the highway.
That's when troopers said an unknown car traveling eastbound hit the person and killed them, leaving the scene of the crash.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the driver or the vehicle involved in the deadly incident.
The name and age of the person that was killed have not yet been publicly released.
It remains unclear if any leads, traffic cameras, or physical evidence at the scene led to a potential suspect as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from the Georgia State Patrol.