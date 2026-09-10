Hapeville sergeant resigns after arrest on child cruelty charges

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The Brief Hapeville Police Sgt. Shada Canzater was arrested in Houston County on child cruelty and assault charges. Canzater resigned from the Hapeville Police Department following her arrest, police officials confirmed. Authorities have not released specific details regarding the incident that led to the criminal charges.



A Hapeville police sergeant resigned after being arrested on child cruelty and assault charges in Houston County.

What we know:

Hapeville Police Sgt. Shada Canzater was arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

She faces charges of first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault and simple assault related to family violence.

Chief of Police Bruce M. Hedley confirmed that Canzater resigned from the department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the arrest or where the incident occurred.

Police officials have not said if Canzater has hired an attorney or when she will appear in court.