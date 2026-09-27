2 women stabbed at Rodney Cook Sr. Park during dispute

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing at Rodney Cook Sr. Park that left two women hospitalized. Officers recovered a knife at the scene after a physical fight broke out among three women. Both victims were conscious and breathing when transported for emergency medical treatment.



Two women were hospitalized Saturday night after being stabbed during a physical dispute at Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a call regarding a person stabbed at 609 Thurmond St NW at approximately 7:24 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult women who had sustained lacerations following a physical dispute with another woman.

Both victims were alert, conscious and breathing when emergency responders transported them to the hospital for medical treatment.

Officers recovered a knife at the scene, and investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or condition of the two victims.

Officials have also not confirmed if the third woman involved in the dispute has been identified, located or taken into custody, as the investigation remains ongoing.