2 women stabbed at Rodney Cook Sr. Park during dispute
ATLANTA - Two women were hospitalized Saturday night after being stabbed during a physical dispute at Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta.
What we know:
Atlanta police officers responded to a call regarding a person stabbed at 609 Thurmond St NW at approximately 7:24 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers found two adult women who had sustained lacerations following a physical dispute with another woman.
Both victims were alert, conscious and breathing when emergency responders transported them to the hospital for medical treatment.
Officers recovered a knife at the scene, and investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity or condition of the two victims.
Officials have also not confirmed if the third woman involved in the dispute has been identified, located or taken into custody, as the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details in an official news release.