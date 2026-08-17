Smyrna road rage investigation closed after police name suspect

The Brief Smyrna police closed a road rage investigation after identifying and securing an arrest warrant for a man who pistol-whipped a driver in late June. Officers secured a warrant for Freddrick Hammonds on Aug. 14, charging him with one count of felony aggravated battery. Investigators previously charged an 18-year-old female driver with obstruction for refusing to identify the suspect during the violent attack.



Smyrna police closed an investigation into a late June road rage attack after securing an arrest warrant for the man accused of pistol-whipping a driver.

Smyrna police secured an arrest warrant on Aug. 14 for Freddrick Hammonds. Authorities charged him with one count of felony aggravated battery.

The backstory:

The charge stems from a June 27 traffic dispute where two vehicles traveled through Smyrna. A driver in his 50s noticed another vehicle following him after turning off the main roadway.

When the man stopped and exited his vehicle to speak with the occupants, the encounter escalated into a physical fight. The suspect struck the victim multiple times with a handgun.

Smyrna police previously identified the suspect vehicle's driver as 18-year-old Hayle Kirkpatrick. Investigators charged her with obstruction of law enforcement officers in connection with the case.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details regarding whether Hammonds is in custody.

Investigators also have not stated what specific traffic dispute triggered the encounter.