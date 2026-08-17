Senoia police investigation: Woman fights off attacker on Travis Street
SENOIA, Ga. - A woman fought off a man who grabbed her from behind and attempted to sexually assault her while she was walking in Senoia on Sunday night, police said.
Senoia police assault investigation
What we know:
A resident was walking around 10 p.m. along Travis Street, between Clark Street and Bridge Street. A man approached her from behind, grabbed her, and tried to commit a sexual assault.
The victim fought back and broke free, causing the attacker to run away. Detectives said the department is using every available resource to find the suspect.
Downtown Travis Street attack
What we don't know:
Police have not released a detailed physical description of the attacker. Investigators have not said which direction the suspect ran after the victim fought him off.
Public help requested downtown
What you can do:
Police encourage anyone who is out exercising or walking after dark to walk with a partner. Officials also urge residents to take reasonable precautions to protect themselves while outdoors at night.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who was near downtown Senoia, the Senoia Post Office, the railroad tracks, or the Gin Street Properties area on Sunday night. Officials ask anyone who saw anything suspicious around 10 p.m. or shortly before to contact Det. Lt. James McCue at 770-599-3256, Ext. 103, or by email at jmccue@senoia.gov.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a public statement released by the Senoia Police Department.