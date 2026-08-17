Senoia police investigation: Woman fights off attacker on Travis Street

The Brief A woman was walking in Senoia on Sunday night when a man grabbed her from behind and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim fought free from her attacker, forcing him to run from the scene near downtown Senoia. Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity near Travis Street around 10 p.m. to contact investigators.



A woman fought off a man who grabbed her from behind and attempted to sexually assault her while she was walking in Senoia on Sunday night, police said.

Senoia police assault investigation

What we know:

A resident was walking around 10 p.m. along Travis Street, between Clark Street and Bridge Street. A man approached her from behind, grabbed her, and tried to commit a sexual assault.

The victim fought back and broke free, causing the attacker to run away. Detectives said the department is using every available resource to find the suspect.

Downtown Travis Street attack

What we don't know:

Police have not released a detailed physical description of the attacker. Investigators have not said which direction the suspect ran after the victim fought him off.

Public help requested downtown

What you can do:

Police encourage anyone who is out exercising or walking after dark to walk with a partner. Officials also urge residents to take reasonable precautions to protect themselves while outdoors at night.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who was near downtown Senoia, the Senoia Post Office, the railroad tracks, or the Gin Street Properties area on Sunday night. Officials ask anyone who saw anything suspicious around 10 p.m. or shortly before to contact Det. Lt. James McCue at 770-599-3256, Ext. 103, or by email at jmccue@senoia.gov.