Neighbor's quick 911 call leads to dog rescue by Roswell Fire

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Firefighters tend to a family dog saved from a smoke-filled house on Ashton Drive in North Fulton County following an emergency response on August 16, 2026. (Roswell Fire Department)

The Brief Roswell firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home on Ashton Drive on Sunday evening after a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the roof. Crews arrived within six minutes, quickly extinguished the first-floor flames, and safely reunited the pet with its family. No residents were inside during the fire, and investigators are working to determine what started the blaze.



Roswell firefighters rescued a family dog and quickly put out a house fire on Ashton Drive Sunday evening after a vigilant neighbor called 911.

Firefighters tackle Ashton Drive home fire

What we know:

Roswell Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire on Ashton Drive at 6:27 p.m. Sunday.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the roof vents of the two-story home.

The first crew arrived within six minutes and discovered active flames on the first floor.

Firefighters searched the structure, rescued one dog, and safely reunited the animal with its family.

No residents were inside the home when the fire started, and officials reported no injuries.

Roswell police and local agencies assist

Local perspective:

The City of Milton Fire Department, the Milton Fire Corps Volunteers, and the Alpharetta Fire Corps Volunteers provided assistance during the response. Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light also responded to the scene, while the Roswell Police Department managed traffic and maintained scene safety.

Official cause remains under review

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not yet determined what caused the blaze, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Importance of neighbor vigilance and alarms

Why you should care:

Fire officials noted that the neighbor's early 911 call allowed crews to arrive quickly and limit damage.

Department leaders encourage community members to call 911 immediately if they see or smell smoke and remind residents to test smoke alarms monthly and replace batteries at least once a year.