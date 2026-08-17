Why the WNBA says security shouldn't have forced fans to cover shirts
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream admitted Monday that league security improperly forced a mother and her 17-year-old daughter to cover up their XX-XY Athletics T-shirts during a game in Atlanta.
WNBA security misstep
What we know:
According to FOX News, league security confronted Kasey Thomason and her daughter, Annie, during overtime at Sunday's game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena.
The pair, who sat court side, wore shirts supporting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's stance on women's sports.
Security told the Georgia residents their shirts were "offensive" and ordered them to put on Dream shirts or face ejection.
A WNBA spokesperson later stated, "This should not have happened."
What we don't know:
Officials have not announced any specific disciplinary actions for the security personnel involved in the incident.
Atlanta fan confrontation
The backstory:
Cunningham sparked a national discussion weeks ago by voicing support for keeping biological males out of women's sports.
The statement prompted a WNBA task force meeting among team executives, while the league denounced efforts to marginalize individuals.
Less than three weeks ago, Seattle Storm minority co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted two teenage girls wearing similar gear.
The WNBA fined Keaton an undisclosed amount and suspended her for five home games following that incident.
What they're saying:
In a statement, a WNBA spokesperson said, "The WNBA is aware of interactions at last night's game in Atlanta in which fans were asked by league security to cover their shirts. This should not have happened."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Dream and the WNBA. FOX News contributed to this report.