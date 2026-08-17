Why the WNBA says security shouldn't have forced fans to cover shirts

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The Brief The WNBA acknowledged Monday that league security wrongly forced a mother and daughter to cover shirts supporting women's sports during a Fever-Dream game. Security threatened to eject the Georgia residents from the Atlanta venue during overtime after a spectator complained about their XX-XY Athletics apparel. The incident marks the second time in less than three weeks that fans supporting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham were confronted over their clothing.



The Atlanta Dream admitted Monday that league security improperly forced a mother and her 17-year-old daughter to cover up their XX-XY Athletics T-shirts during a game in Atlanta.

WNBA security misstep

What we know:

According to FOX News, league security confronted Kasey Thomason and her daughter, Annie, during overtime at Sunday's game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena.

The pair, who sat court side, wore shirts supporting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's stance on women's sports.

Security told the Georgia residents their shirts were "offensive" and ordered them to put on Dream shirts or face ejection.

A WNBA spokesperson later stated, "This should not have happened."

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced any specific disciplinary actions for the security personnel involved in the incident.

Atlanta fan confrontation

The backstory:

Cunningham sparked a national discussion weeks ago by voicing support for keeping biological males out of women's sports.

The statement prompted a WNBA task force meeting among team executives, while the league denounced efforts to marginalize individuals.

Less than three weeks ago, Seattle Storm minority co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted two teenage girls wearing similar gear.

The WNBA fined Keaton an undisclosed amount and suspended her for five home games following that incident.

What they're saying:

In a statement, a WNBA spokesperson said, "The WNBA is aware of interactions at last night's game in Atlanta in which fans were asked by league security to cover their shirts. This should not have happened."