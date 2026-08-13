North Georgia weather: Thursday could feel like 100 degrees outside

The Brief Temperatures will climb into the 90s Thursday with the heat index reaching 100 degrees or higher for several hours. A large area of high pressure is pushing increasingly hot conditions into North Georgia, with the worst heat still ahead. Typical summertime storms remain possible, but excessive heat will be the bigger concern heading into the weekend and early next week.



The heat is on across North Georgia, and FOX 5 Atlanta's Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman says Thursday is only the beginning of a prolonged stretch of increasingly hot and humid weather.

What we know:

Temperatures were already running significantly warmer early Thursday compared with the same time Wednesday. Atlanta was about 8 degrees warmer, while dew points in the 70s were creating muggy conditions before sunrise.

Temperatures will quickly move through the 80s before reaching the 90s during the afternoon. When combined with the high humidity, it will feel even hotter.

The heat index is expected to reach 100 degrees or higher for several hours Thursday afternoon.

There are multiple Heat Advisory warnings in place. Click here for detailed information.

And Thursday could end up being the coolest day of the coming stretch.

☀️ Thursday's forecast

🌡️ Temperatures: Climbing through the 80s during the morning and into the 90s during the afternoon.

🥵 Feels like: Heat index values will reach or exceed 100 degrees for several hours.

💧 Humidity: Dew points remain in the 70s, making it feel uncomfortable from the start of the day.

⛈️ Storms: Scattered summertime showers and thunderstorms remain possible. Rain chances will increase during the day but are not expected to be unusually high for August.

🌙 Tonight: Warm and humid conditions continue, providing little relief from the heat.

🔥 Heat expected to get worse

What's next:

A large dome of high pressure responsible for intense heat across the central and southern Plains has been expanding east of the Mississippi River.

That pattern will continue building over the Southeast, allowing temperatures to rise over the next several days.

According to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team, North Georgia has not yet reached the worst of its potential heat stress. Conditions are expected to become more oppressive over the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

That could mean multiple consecutive days of dangerous heat, particularly during the afternoon.

🌡️ Warm start across North Georgia

There wasn't much relief early Thursday, even before the sun had a chance to heat things up.

Covington and Eatonton were around 77 degrees early Thursday, while Newnan and Griffin were near 75. Dalton, Rome and Carrollton were around 74 degrees.

Even the mountains were relatively warm. Blairsville was around 70 degrees, although some mountain communities could briefly dip into the 60s.

⛈️ What about rain?

Big picture view:

Afternoon thunderstorms could provide temporary relief in some communities, but widespread rain is not expected to break the developing heat pattern.

Storm chances will remain closer to what is typical for summertime in Georgia.

The bigger weather story will be the combination of rising temperatures and high humidity — and the resulting heat index — as the weekend approaches.