Drug-resistant fungus cases rise in Georgia, CDC says

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The Brief Georgia health officials are monitoring the spread of Candida auris , a drug-resistant fungus that can cause serious infections in vulnerable patients. The TV report cites CDC data showing 193 cases reported in Georgia so far this year. The fungus can spread in hospitals and nursing homes and can survive on surfaces and medical equipment.



Georgia health officials are keeping a close watch on a potentially deadly, drug-resistant fungus as cases continue to be reported across the state and the country.

What we know:

The fungus, known as Candida auris or C. auris, can cause severe illness and is particularly concerning because it spreads easily in health care settings and can resist commonly used antifungal medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says C. auris is an emerging fungus that can cause severe, multidrug-resistant infections.

According to the latest data, 193 cases have been reported in Georgia so far in 2026, placing the state among those with some of the highest numbers of cases nationwide.

Georgia classifies Candida auris infections as a notifiable condition, meaning cases must be reported to public health authorities.

What is Candida auris?

Dig deeper:

Candida auris is a type of yeast that can cause infections in different parts of the body, including the bloodstream.

Unlike many common fungal infections, C. auris can spread from person to person in health care facilities. It can also remain on surfaces and equipment, making outbreaks difficult to contain.

The CDC says cases have continued to increase in the United States. More than 6,300 clinical cases were reported nationwide in 2024, the latest complete annual total currently published by the agency.

Who is most at risk?

The fungus poses its greatest threat to people who are already seriously ill, particularly patients who have spent extended periods in hospitals, nursing homes or other health care facilities.

People with invasive medical devices, including breathing tubes, feeding tubes and central venous catheters, can also face a higher risk of infection.

Healthy people generally face a much lower risk.

Why health officials are concerned

Why you should care:

One of the biggest concerns surrounding C. auris is its resistance to antifungal drugs.

Some infections are resistant to multiple classes of medications, which can make them difficult to treat. The CDC has also documented the continued nationwide expansion of the fungus and has called it an important antimicrobial resistance threat.

Health care facilities use measures including screening, infection-control precautions, enhanced cleaning and careful handling of medical equipment to help prevent transmission.

Georgia health officials continue to monitor and require reporting of C. auris infections as cases are identified.